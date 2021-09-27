DISH Business Introduces Next-Generation SMARTBOX 2 for Enhanced In-Room Entertainment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DISH Business announced its new SMARTBOX 2, a more efficient, powerful and affordable platform to deliver the industry's best in-room entertainment experiences. Available starting October 15, SMARTBOX 2 delivers up to 192 channels of HD TV across entire properties while saving space and energy. DISH is debuting SMARTBOX 2 today at HITEC Dallas 2021 and can be found at booth #2414.

DISH Business is committed to delivering premium entertainment experiences to meet the changing needs of hotel guests and this next-generation of SMARTBOX makes those experiences even more accessible for properties of all sizes and types. It powers advanced entertainment experiences like EVOLVE, OnStream and more while also reducing power consumption by up to 50% and is 40% smaller than the original SMARTBOX. With the flexibility to support any size property across all different infrastructures, SMARTBOX 2 offers customizable solutions tailored to a property's unique needs.

"The leader in in-room entertainment is continuing to innovate, and we're taking SMARTBOX to the next level with twice the power in half the size," said Amir Ahmed, SVP of Sales, "SMARTBOX 2 takes all of the benefits of the original SMARTBOX and makes them more accessible and affordable than ever before."

SMARTBOX 2 is capable of powering every room in a property without the need for costly rewiring. Equipped with a 10 gig networking port, SMARTBOX 2 is prepared for the increased integration of IP based delivery. The compact device easily mounts on a wall or rack and connects to any existing network. SMARTBOX 2 also supports customized guides, use of private networks, and 24/7 access to API based remote monitoring and management.

SMARTBOX 2 will be available October 15. For a limited time, DISH Business Hotel customers can receive two months of free programming with no upfront equipment costs, plus special offers for premium content from HBO and Showtime. For more information about SMARTBOX 2 or to request a quote, visit www.dish.com/smartbox2 .

Technical Specs

SMARTBOX 2 is 5.25"H x 19"W x 17.1"D with a rear venting exhaust and includes 3RU chassis; 3 Ethernet + 1 SFP + 10 GB ports; and HD, analog and streaming ports.

About DISH Business

DISH Business, an organization within DISH Network Corporation, provides television and internet solutions to commercial properties, including hotels, restaurants, bars, multifamily communities, office and retail lobbies, senior living communities and in-flight entertainment. DISH Business revolutionized commercial entertainment solutions with the award-winning SMARTBOX®, a video distribution platform that delivers content across properties of all sizes. Powered by SMARTBOX, the EVOLVE® set-back box integrates streaming apps with live linear DISH programming, transforming hotel in-room entertainment. DISH Fiber, the company's newest nationwide solution for multifamily communities, provides instant access to gig-powered managed Wi-Fi and live streaming TV property-wide. Visit dish.com/business.

