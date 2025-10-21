DISH Business Unveils the Edge Server Blade: Revolutionizing Hospitality Entertainment with Seamless IP and Satellite TV Integration

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Business announced the launch of its innovative Edge Server Blade (ESB), an addition to their market-leading SMARTBOX® solution which has transformed the TV entertainment experience in enterprise, B2B, and commercial environments. The ESB seamlessly integrates live linear television delivered over the internet (IP Live Linear/IPLL) with traditional satellite TV, offering an unparalleled range of content and flexibility to hotels, senior living communities, multi-unit tenant buildings, and more.

Key features and benefits of the Edge Server Blade include:

Commercial Application: Purpose-built to power entertainment across a variety of commercial settings, including hotels, senior living communities, and multi-unit residential buildings, delivering an enterprise-grade experience.

Seamless Distribution: SMARTBOX enables efficient distribution of IPLL TV over a property's existing infrastructure, ensuring a high-quality viewing experience.

Scalable & Flexible: Supports a wide range of deployment sizes, from small venues to large facilities, and is fully compatible with all SMARTBOX output types, ensuring content flows seamlessly through various cable plants and network configurations.

Plug-and-Play Integration: Designed for simplicity, the ESB integrates effortlessly with the SMARTBOX suite, minimizing the need for complex wiring or costly overhauls.

Centralized Management: Seamlessly configured using existing tools, enabling smooth, efficient, and unified property-wide management of live linear content.

The addition of the Edge Server Blade to the SMARTBOX catalog offers unmatched flexibility, reliability, and top-notch performance wherever it's installed, making it the ultimate solution for enterprise-grade entertainment.

About DISH Business

DISH Business, a leader in providing satellite and IP-based entertainment solutions, is dedicated to delivering innovative, reliable, and high-quality television services to commercial properties across the United States. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and technological advancement, DISH Business continues to redefine the commercial entertainment landscape. To learn more about DISH Business, visit: www.dish.com/business .

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation