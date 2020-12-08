DISH completes successful 5G field validation and deploys Open RAN radio units from MTI

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH announced today that it has successfully integrated and validated end-to-end 5G connections using the industry's first O-RAN compliant FDD radio, developed by MTI. The field validation took place through DISH's fully-virtualized standalone 5G core network in Cheyenne, WY. DISH has also reached an agreement with MTI for Open RAN radio units (RUs) to help support its nationwide network deployment.

MTI 5G Radio Units are displayed at a DISH Facility in Cheyenne, WY DISH performed a successful field validation of its 5G network from a tower in Cheyenne, WY

"Working with our software partner Mavenir and our core vendor Nokia, we have successfully integrated the MTI radios with our cloud-native 5G network, and we are proud to announce that we have demonstrated on-air 5G connections through the industry's first Open RAN-compliant FDD radio," said Marc Rouanne, DISH Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer. "MTI has been a trusted DISH partner for nearly 30 years. We have been working very closely on the development of this radio with MTI, and the deployment of the O-RAN architecture will benefit both DISH and our customers."

"As the U.S. leader in developing an open, cloud-native network, DISH is the ideal partner for us to collaborate with on our RUs, which comply with DISH's O-RAN specifications and have been designed for a multi-supplier environment enabled by open networks," said Allen Yen, Chairman and CEO of MTI. "Integrating software from Mavenir and working with DISH, we are able to demonstrate the performance of this platform, which promises to facilitate faster innovation, increased security and lower cost to market."

As part of the agreement, MTI will supply DISH with Low Band Tri-Band and Mid Band Dual-Band radio units (RUs), which cover the key spectrum bands being deployed by DISH.

About MTI

Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI) is a high-technology company that has specialized in wireless communication product development, manufacturing, and global sales for more than 35 years. Based on core competency in RF/ Microwave, MTI has established a leading position in the fields of Remote Radio Heads, Microwave Radios, Satellite Transceivers and ODUs, Broadband Wireless access products, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) readers and modules. With this excellent record of accomplishment, MTI has established valued, long-term partnerships with world-leading partners.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation