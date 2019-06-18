DISH delivers new innovations to hotel TV entertainment experience; launches Netflix on EVOLVE® platform, unveils property-wide live streaming TV service

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH continues to transform the hotel industry's ability to provide premium television entertainment, anywhere on a property. Today at HITEC Minneapolis, the company announced that Netflix is now available on its EVOLVE® TV platform for hotels, giving guests access to their personal accounts directly from the TV in their room. DISH also introduced a new streaming service that allows guests to watch TV anywhere in a hotel, in and out of their rooms, on personal devices connected to the property's network.

Netflix on DISH's EVOLVE DISH Hotel Streaming TV Service Interface

"With DISH, hotel operators can offer best-in-class entertainment options for guests by personalizing the in-room TV experience with Netflix, or providing the flexibility to watch content anywhere on the property, like at the pool or gym," said Alistair Chatwin, vice president of DISH Business. "DISH is tuned in to the fact that consumers expect choice and control over what they watch and how they get their content, whether they're at home or traveling."

Netflix on EVOLVE

Launched in June 2017, EVOLVE seamlessly integrates live linear programming, casting and streaming apps via the Google Play Store into one customizable solution. Powered by SMARTBOX®, DISH's revolutionary headend video distribution platform for commercial applications, EVOLVE is designed to work with any hotel wiring scenario, as well as existing or upgraded network infrastructures.

The launch of Netflix on EVOLVE makes DISH the first major pay-TV provider in the U.S. to integrate the Netflix service on a customized hotel TV platform. Guests staying in hotels equipped with EVOLVE can subscribe to Netflix or sign into their existing account by accessing the Netflix app via the on-screen TV menu, the linear channel guide or simply by pressing the Netflix button on the remote control. Guests' user credentials are automatically removed from the system when they check out of the room.

Live Streaming TV

DISH now offers hotels a live streaming TV service that guests can view for free anywhere on the property, including in the lobby and at the gym or pool. It also gives families the ability to watch multiple channels at once on devices in their room.

Available on browser-enabled devices, this streaming content features 24 channels selected by the hotel, and is powered by SMARTBOX and delivered over the property's IP network. Hotel owners have the option to customize the guest experience with unique personalization and branding opportunities in the streaming TV service user interface.

To learn more, visit www.dish.com/business/hotels/ or visit the DISH booth (#726) at HITEC in Minneapolis from June 18-20. DISH hotel solutions are available through DISH authorized retailers and integrators.

About DISH

Since 1980, DISH has served as the disruptive force in pay-TV, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. By listening to customers and taking bold steps to make TV better, DISH's award-winning entertainment technology and in-home installation services remain unmatched by competitors. DISH continues to push the industry forward with its over-the-top television service, Sling TV. DISH Network L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Visit www.dish.com.

