DISH Media Expands Addressable TV Advertising Footprint Through Exclusive Collaboration with Philo

This latest industry-first partnership adds more than 1 million new addressable households, accessible exclusively via DISH Media

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Media, leaders in impression-based TV advertising, today announced an exclusive partnership with Philo, the television streaming service, marking a transformative moment in the advertising landscape. Through this collaboration, DISH Media expands its addressable footprint, offering advertisers access to Philo's inventory. This partnership marks the first time that advertisers will have an external reach beyond DISH TV and SLING TV inventory through DISH Media buys, tapping into new, incremental audiences.

As the TV buying landscape becomes more impression-based, DISH Media is at the forefront of delivering advanced technologies, processes and first to market solutions in the targeted addressable space, providing the industry with greater ease, scale and optionality. With this partnership, advertisers not only gain access to a bigger addressable audience, but also receive the same detailed reporting to prove ROI backed by third-party measurement and attribution partners.

"We are particularly proud to be the partner of choice for Philo. It serves as a testament to the strength of our relationships, our leadership in innovation and the power of our monetization engine," said David Antonelli, vice president, media sales, DISH Media. "Our willingness to drive mutually beneficial partnerships in an increasingly fragmented landscape has allowed us to now scale our addressable footprint by more than 1 million households, offering advertisers the opportunity to connect with Philo's diverse and engaged audience."

Philo's entertainment and lifestyle focused programming package features 70+ premium channels. Advertisers can tap into a diverse range of programming, including reality shows, sitcoms, lifestyle programs, classics, and content for kids. Additionally, Philo's audience overlaps with DISH Media's audience by less than 3%, ensuring advertisers can effectively reach a distinct set of viewers.

Philo's audience presents a compelling demographic profile, with a significant 51% falling within the crucial age range of 18-44, emphasizing the opportunity for DISH Media advertisers to target this key and influential demo. Additionally, the Philo audience showcases a gender-balanced viewership with 54% identifying as female and 46% as male.

"We realize advertisers understand the value of addressable advertising and want to simplify their experience in reaching our audience," said Reed Barker, head of advertising, Philo. "Partnering with DISH Media, allows us to connect with advertisers through channels they value and are already investing in."

As of today, advertisers can uniquely enhance their buys with DISH Media by seamlessly incorporating Philo's exclusive inventory, providing an unparalleled opportunity to connect with an untapped addressable audience.

About DISH Media

DISH Media provides advertisers with intelligent solutions to efficiently maximize exposure to desired audiences across DISH TV and SLING TV while safeguarding consumer personal information. Through innovative platforms like addressable targeting and programmatic buying, viewer measurement tools and access to custom audiences on DISH TV and SLING TV, advertisers employ data-driven, demographically targeted buys that enhance their national media campaigns. Visit media.dish.com. DISH Media is an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

About Philo

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is now available nationwide, offering 70+ top-rated television channels, including AMC, A&E, BET, Discovery, VH1, Food Network, History, Nickelodeon, MTV, OWN, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark Channel, and Paramount Network, for just $25 per month. In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers all available on Samsung and VIZIO Smart TVs, Android devices, GoogleTV, Fire tablets and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS/iPad, Roku, and PC/Mac web browsers, Chromecast with Android functionality. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit philo.com.

