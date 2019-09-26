DISH named #1 in Overall Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power for the second consecutive year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DISH earned the J.D. Power accolade of being #1 in Overall Customer Satisfaction, for the second year in a row, in the U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study. This marks the first time a TV-provider has won all J.D. Power awards for best customer satisfaction, nationally and regionally.

DISH rose above the competition in customer satisfaction, scoring 17 points over the nearest competitor in the national segment, and 31 points over the national overall satisfaction average compared to other TV-providers. DISH also leads the industry in six of the key study factors including Performance and Reliability, Cost of Service, Communications and Promotions, Billing and Payment, Features and Functionality, and Customer Service.

"We are grateful to our customers for not only giving us feedback, but for trusting us to deliver on our commitment of being 'Tuned in to You,'" said Brian Neylon, group president of DISH. "Of course, this requires an incredible team willing to set challenging service goals to exceed customer expectations. Thank you to our dedicated employees who help DISH provide a premium entertainment experience."

"Over the past several years, we have built our 'Tuned in to You' brand promise from our historical strength of listening to customers," said Neylon. "This award, which reflects the voice of thousands of customers, is proof to us that our focus on delivering the best technology, service and value is resonating."

Best Technology

DISH is the first brand to win J.D. Power's Features and Functionality factor, solidifying the company's leadership in innovation and technology. Year over year, DISH strives to lead the industry with advanced technology designed for easy customer use.

Google Assistant: This year, DISH introduced a new voice control integration with the Google Assistant on Hopper family receivers, allowing customers to access the Assistant directly from the DISH voice remote. Customers can use the DISH voice remote to ask the Assistant questions related to what they're watching, as well as receive weather updates, find nearby restaurants, view photos on the screen, control smart home devices and more.

DISH Anywhere: Hopper customers have the ability to watch 100 percent of their live and recorded content, plus thousands of on-demand titles, from any location on internet-connected mobile devices, including smart phones, tablets and computers, and televisions via Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

AutoHop and PrimeTime Anytime: DISH continues to improve its breakthrough services like AutoHop, which automatically skips TV commercials, and PrimeTime Anytime, which automatically records all primetime shows on major networks.

Technology integrations: The Hopper family of receivers seamlessly integrates with popular apps including Netflix, YouTube and Pandora to make it a true entertainment hub.

"Our product team is relentless in pursuing innovation and improving the experience for our customers, so receiving recognition in the Features and Functionality factor of the J.D. Power study demonstrates that we're pioneering the industry and gaining momentum," said Neylon.

Best Customer Service

DISH continues to make notable strides in customer service with its MyDISH app, investment in its Base Camp internal training program and initiatives designed to serve customers in home.

The MyDISH app gives customers 24/7 access to their account, where they can manage programming, pay their bill, get quick support and order entertainment right from their personal device. Featured on the app, the My Tech tool focuses on delivering the best experience by allowing customers to map the arrival of their DISH technician and receive information about the technician, including name, picture and current location.

Unique to DISH, Base Camp is a month-long, hands-on training program that puts all corporate team members in the shoes of front-line employees. They spend time and perform activities with customer-care and sales agents, and in-home technicians to better understand how DISH best serves its customers.

Earlier this year, in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telecom In-Home Service Technician Study, DISH In-Home Services ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction for the second year in a row. DISH received top rankings in all factor categories including Quality of Work, Courtesy and Professionalism of Technician, Timeliness of Completing Work, and Scheduling an Appointment. With three decades of experience, DISH's in-home technician force helps people with millions of devices each year – TV, audio, smart home devices, appliance care and more.

Best Value

DISH aims to provide customers with choices at an incredible value – at home and on-the-go. DISH customers get the best rate with a two-year price guarantee, with the ability to customize their programming packages anytime along the way. DISH gives the option to lower each bill by $12 per month by removing local broadcast channels. Across the nation, these channels are available via an over-the-air antenna at no cost, and can be integrated into the Hopper guide.

In 2018, DISH received J.D. Power's award for being #1 in Overall Customer Satisfaction. DISH also led the industry in four out of the six study factors including Performance and Reliability, Cost of Service, Billing and Payment, and Customer Service.

About DISH

Since 1980, DISH has served as the disruptive force in pay-TV, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. By listening to customers and taking bold steps to make TV better, DISH's award-winning entertainment technology and in-home installation services remain unmatched by competitors. DISH continues to push the industry forward with its over-the-top television service, Sling TV. DISH Network L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Visit www.dish.com.

