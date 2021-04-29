DISH Network reports first quarter 2021 financial results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.50 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, compared to $3.22 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $630 million for the first quarter 2021, compared to $73 million from the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.99 for the first quarter, compared to $0.13 per share during the same period of 2020.

Pay-TV

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 230,000 in the first quarter, compared to a net decrease of approximately 413,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 11.06 Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.69 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.37 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 161,000 in the first quarter, compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in the fourth quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.89 million retail wireless subscribers.

Additional Details

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its first quarter 2021 financial results conference call today at 11 a.m. ET.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

