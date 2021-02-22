DISH Network reports fourth quarter, year-end 2020 financial results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.56 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to $3.24 billion for the corresponding period in 2019.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $733 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $389 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $1.24 for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 per share during the same period in 2019.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 133,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 194,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 11.29 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.82 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.47 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 363,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 212,000 in the third quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 9.06 million retail wireless subscribers.

Full-Year 2020 Review

For the year, DISH reported 2020 total revenue of $15.49 billion, compared to $12.81 billion in 2019.

Net income attributable to DISH Network in 2020 was $1.76 billion, compared to $1.40 billion in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $3.02 in 2020, compared to $2.60 in 2019.

For additional detail on quarterly metrics, please refer to the attached table.

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results conference call today at noon ET.

Participant conference numbers: (866) 548-4713 (U.S.) and (323) 794-2093, Conference ID: 3326629.

A webcast replay will be available today on DISH's Investor Relations website, ir.dish.com , and will remain available for 48 hours.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

Quarterly Metrics Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019

















Pay-TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 11.290 11.423 11.272 11.323 11.986 12.180 12.032 12.063 DISH TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 8.816 8.965 9.017 9.012 9.394 9.494 9.560 9.369 Sling TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 2.474 2.458 2.255 2.311 2.592 2.686 2.472 2.424

















Pay-TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.133) 0.116 (0.096) (0.413) (0.194) 0.148 (0.031) (0.259) DISH TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.149) (0.087) (0.040) (0.132) (0.100) (0.066) (0.079) (0.266) Sling TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) 0.016 0.203 (0.056) (0.281) (0.094) 0.214 0.048 0.007

















Pay-TV ARPU $94.47 $91.79 $92.17 $88.76 $87.02 $85.29 $86.34 $85.03 DISH TV subscriber additions, gross (in millions) 0.235 0.292 0.268 0.299 0.341 0.416 0.348 0.243 DISH TV churn rate 1.44% 1.41% 1.14% 1.54% 1.56% 1.69% 1.48% 1.74% DISH TV SAC $842 $864 $834 $861 $850 $827 $786 $828

















Wireless subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 9.055 9.418











Wireless subscriber additions, gross (in millions) 0.989 1.104











Wireless subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.363) (0.212)











Wireless ARPU $38.32 $38.17











Wireless churn rate 4.88% 4.64%













