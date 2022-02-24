DISH Network reports fourth quarter, year-end 2021 financial results

Feb 24, 2022, 06:05 ET
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.45 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, compared to $4.56 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.
Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $552 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $733 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 per share during the same period in 2020.
Pay-TV
Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 273,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 133,000 in the year-ago quarter.
The company closed the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.49 million SLING TV subscribers.
Wireless
Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 245,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in the year-ago quarter.
The company closed the quarter with 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.
Full-Year 2021 Review
For the year, DISH reported 2021 total revenue of $17.88 billion, compared to $15.49 billion in 2020.
Net income attributable to DISH Network in 2021 was $2.41 billion, compared to $1.76 billion in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $3.79 in 2021, compared to $3.02 in 2020.
For additional detail on quarterly metrics, please refer to the attached table.
Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2021, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results conference call today at noon ET.
Participant conference numbers: (800) 289-0720 (U.S.) and (323) 701-0160; Conference ID: 9002646.
A live webcast will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com during the call. A webcast replay will also be available for 48 hours after the call.
About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.
|
Quarterly Metrics
|
Q4 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q1 2020
|
Other Data:
|
Pay-TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)
|
10.707
|
10.980
|
10.993
|
11.060
|
11.290
|
11.423
|
11.272
|
11.323
|
DISH TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)
|
8.221
|
8.424
|
8.554
|
8.686
|
8.816
|
8.965
|
9.017
|
9.012
|
Sling TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)
|
2.486
|
2.556
|
2.439
|
2.374
|
2.474
|
2.458
|
2.255
|
2.311
|
Pay-TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)
|
(0.273)
|
(0.013)
|
(0.067)
|
(0.230)
|
(0.133)
|
0.116
|
(0.096)
|
(0.413)
|
DISH TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)
|
(0.203)
|
(0.130)
|
(0.132)
|
(0.130)
|
(0.149)
|
(0.087)
|
(0.040)
|
(0.132)
|
Sling TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)
|
(0.070)
|
0.117
|
0.065
|
(0.100)
|
0.016
|
0.203
|
(0.056)
|
(0.281)
|
Pay-TV ARPU
|
$ 97.53
|
$ 96.31
|
$ 96.32
|
$ 93.63
|
$ 94.47
|
$ 91.79
|
$ 92.17
|
$ 88.76
|
DISH TV subscriber additions, gross (in millions)
|
0.200
|
0.224
|
0.201
|
0.210
|
0.235
|
0.292
|
0.268
|
0.299
|
DISH TV churn rate
|
1.61%
|
1.39%
|
1.29%
|
1.30%
|
1.44%
|
1.41%
|
1.14%
|
1.54%
|
DISH TV SAC
|
$ 789
|
$ 824
|
$ 890
|
$ 790
|
$ 842
|
$ 864
|
$ 834
|
$ 861
|
Wireless subscribers, as of period end (in millions)
|
8.546
|
8.774
|
8.895
|
8.894
|
9.055
|
9.418
|
Wireless subscriber additions, gross (in millions)
|
1.049
|
1.098
|
0.964
|
1.032
|
0.989
|
1.104
|
Wireless subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)
|
(0.245)
|
(0.121)
|
(0.201)
|
(0.161)
|
(0.363)
|
(0.212)
|
Wireless ARPU
|
$ 38.76
|
$ 39.25
|
$ 39.10
|
$ 38.89
|
$ 38.32
|
$ 38.17
|
Wireless churn rate
|
4.98%
|
4.61%
|
4.32%
|
4.44%
|
4.88%
|
4.64%
