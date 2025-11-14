Dish Pics Have Entered the Chat: Knorr Is Swapping Unsolicited Explicit Street Art with Deliciously Mouthwatering Pics

Cringeworthy? More like crave-worthy. The brand is transforming unwanted spicy pics into delicious murals inspired by the new Knorr Premium Flavor Bases.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unsolicited explicit pics are a tale as old as time — yep, those kinds of pics. Unwanted, unnecessary, and honestly a bit bland. Wouldn't you rather spice things up over some tacos instead?

In a world where food content is taking over social feeds, it's clear that flavor is the ultimate love language people are craving. That's why Knorr, the true expert in taste, is kicking things up a notch by transforming the undesirable into the irresistible with "Dish Pics," a campaign that swaps out graffitied you-know-whats with savory dishes inspired by the new Knorr Premium Flavor Bases.

Those kinds of cringey surprises are out, it's the perfect time to invite dish pics into the mix instead. Just like Knorr's new Premium Flavor Bases transform everyday cooking into an endless menu of gourmet meals, the brand is teaming up with local artists in cities across the U.S. to transform unsolicited explicit art into public canvases full of flavor.

"Our dish pics are here to remind everyone that real sparks fly in the form of a home-cooked meal," said C.J. Magwood, Marketing Director for Knorr. "By replacing unwanted, illicit images with something truly desirable, we're adding a new flavor to cities across America. Once we saw the incredible art our collaborators brought to life, we knew we were cooking with something special — thanks to Knorr's Premium Flavor Bases."

Throughout November, Knorr worked with artists from New York City, Austin, Los Angeles, and Miami to drop 52 stunning pieces of food-inspired street art including four flavorful murals, one-of-a-kind posters, chalk art and yummy stickers to cover the cities with Knorr's unique taste. Representative of the 52 servings of broth in each Knorr Premium Flavor Base, the artwork brings countless quality recipes to life. Leading the charge is Britt Johnson, an Austin-based artist with over a decade of experience bringing the exact type of bold energy, unique movement, and playful spirit this work requires.

Looking to impress your crush by bringing a true swoon factor to the table? Knorr Premium Flavor Bases are all about unlocking infinite creativity in the kitchen. Have chicken? Beef? Veggies? Just one teaspoon of these concentrated 11-ounce jars will transform your meal into a gourmet-level dish in seconds. With 52 servings per jar and endless ways to mix and match, the possibilities are as limitless as your imagination (or, let's be honest, your cravings).

Unlike bulky and quick-to-expire boxes of stock and broth, Knorr Premium Flavor Bases dissolve quickly and provide a longer shelf life that allows for maximum flavor with minimal storage. And with 52 weeks of shelf life, the flavor can remain your sidekick for all your dates this year.

Get ready to slide into DMs (or onto the dinner table) with dishes that get people excited. What can we say? We're cooking now.

For more information and to see how the artwork came to life, check out Knorr on Instagram @knorr. Visit Knorr.com to discover where you can find Knorr Premium Flavor Bases at a retailer near you.

About Knorr

Knorr believes there's a cook inside everyone. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all home cooks know they are the real MVPs and there's no greater joy than the one that comes from making, doing, and creating something that the people in your life will rave about. Whether it's creating high-quality products or offering simple chef-developed recipes, Knorr remains committed to its long history of bringing authentic flavors to every meal.

The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered to make delicious, home-cooked meals easier for everyone. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces and ready-made meals.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com.

Media Contact:

Steph Chalef: [email protected]

SOURCE Knorr