DISH Selects Aviat for 5G Microwave Wireless Transport

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), today announced that DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) has selected Aviat as a key supplier of 5G microwave transport. DISH will deploy Aviat's hardware and software solutions to enable a high-capacity 5G microwave wireless transport network and will procure these solutions from the Aviat Store ecommerce platform.

Aviat's value proposition for DISH includes products like the industry's only single box multi-band solution, highest system gain radios for optimum capacity, and radios with integrated software defined networking (SDN) capabilities.

"Aviat will play a central role in helping us utilize microwave, which has become a highly sought-after component of the wireless transport mix," said Jeff McSchooler, DISH Executive Vice President of Wireless Network Operations. "This microwave-based solution will help deliver the midhaul and backhaul connectivity we need, while excelling in affordability, reliability and resilience."

"The 5G wireless transport market is expected to grow exponentially to over $1B in 2023, and microwave will play a critical role in this growth. Despite common perception, it's not just about fiber," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President, Dell'Oro Group.

"We have the best microwave solutions on the market today," stated Pete Smith, President and CEO, Aviat Networks. "Being selected as a key wireless transport supplier by a technology innovator like DISH validates our position as a leader in wireless backhaul solutions for 5G networks. As 5G networks migrate to O-RAN, operators are able to choose the best-in-class backhaul vendor. As the leading specialist, the evolution to O-RAN creates exciting 5G opportunities for Aviat."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators, including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations, trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

