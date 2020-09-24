DISH selects Blue Planet automation software to accelerate 5G services

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and HANOVER, Md., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH (NASDAQ: DISH) has chosen inventory and service order management software from Blue Planet , a division of Ciena , to intelligently automate its 5G wireless network.

As DISH builds the nation's first cloud-native, OpenRAN-based, virtualized 5G network, Blue Planet's software will help provide a completely automated solution to drive operational efficiency.

"Blue Planet is a key component within our 5G platform, allowing us to dynamically manage all of our network inventory and service orders in real-time," said Marc Rouanne, executive vice president and chief network officer, DISH. "With Blue Planet's open, agile and programmable approach, DISH can rapidly deploy services and allocate resources to wholesale and enterprise customers, allowing them to provision network slices based on SLAs."

To support end-to-end automation, Blue Planet seamlessly integrates into DISH's network slices, which reduces OpEx and better ensures customer satisfaction.

"Delivering 5G requires a network that can adapt, which is why gaining control over the operations environment is critical," said Rick Hamilton, senior vice president, Blue Planet. "With closed-loop automation from Blue Planet, DISH will execute its innovative network strategy and usher in the 5G era."

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, provides market-leading intelligent automation software and specialized professional services to help customers modernize their IT and network operations. Driven by policy and AI-based insights, Blue Planet delivers the closed-loop automation tools needed to align IT and networking processes — critical to facilitating digital transformation. For updates on Blue Planet, visit www.blueplanet.com .

