DISH Selects Palo Alto Networks to Help Secure 5G Network

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LITTLETON, Colo., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) today announced that it has been selected by DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) to assist with securing the United States' first cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G wireless network.

"As part of our efforts to revolutionize wireless connectivity, it's imperative that we integrate security into our 5G network from the ground up. As a result, we are incorporating innovative, next-generation vendors to provide our network with 5G-native security solutions from day one of deployment," said Marc Rouanne, Chief Network Officer, DISH. "Palo Alto Networks is a leading security provider that excels at safeguarding enterprises, mobile networks and cloud platforms."

"5G promises much more than increased browsing speeds on mobile devices. When built as a secure network, 5G can bring massive business transformation and enable smart supply chains, autonomous transportation, smart manufacturing, mass adoption of the Internet of Things and much more," said Lee Kalrich, Chief Product Officer, Palo Alto Networks. "This is why we are delighted to help DISH achieve its vision to build a first-of-its-kind, open, secure 5G network."

DISH will leverage Palo Alto Networks for container security, secure network slicing, real-time threat correlation and dynamic security enforcement. DISH will use Palo Alto Networks' industry-first, cloud-native security offering, including the VM-series and CN-series Next-Generation Firewalls, as well as Prisma Cloud — the only comprehensive, cloud-native security platform on the market today.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

