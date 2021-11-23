DISH Selects Rakuten Symphony for Observability and Service Assurance Solution

LITTLETON, Colo. and TOKYO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) selected Rakuten Symphony's observability framework (OBF) to collect telemetry data from all network functions that will enable the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to operate and optimize the DISH 5G network.

DISH is adding Rakuten Symphony to its roster of modern telco infrastructure vendors that support OpenRAN and cloud-native technologies as a provider of Operational Support Systems (OSS) services. Together, DISH's roster of OSS vendors will aggregate service assurance, monitoring, customer experience and automation through a singular platform on the DISH 5G network.

The OBF will bring even greater visibility into the performance and operations of the network's cloud-native functions with near real-time results. This collected data will be used to optimize networks through its Closed Loop Automation module, which executes procedures to provide automatic scaling and healing while minimizing manual work and reducing errors.

The agreement strengthens the operability of DISH's cloud-native, OpenRAN 5G network and lays the foundation for further collaboration in advancing OpenRAN and cloud-native network technologies.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com .

About Rakuten Symphony

Rakuten Symphony, a Rakuten Group organization with operations across Japan, Singapore, India, EMEA, and the United States, develops and brings to the global marketplace cloud-native, open RAN telco infrastructure platforms, services and solutions.

