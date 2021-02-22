DISH signs Master Lease Agreement with SBA

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH and SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) today announced a new long-term master lease agreement providing DISH access to SBA's extensive nationwide portfolio of wireless communication sites.

The announcement builds upon DISH's continued progress in acquiring access to the essential infrastructure needed to deploy its greenfield 5G network coast to coast. As part of the agreement, DISH will lease towers from SBA, and SBA is expected to deliver a variety of pre-construction functions, ranging from site acquisition to regulatory and compliance services.

"With experience spanning more than thirty years, SBA brings a valuable team and portfolio to our infrastructure mix," said Dave Mayo, DISH Executive Vice President of Network Development. "This agreement provides DISH with access to key real estate that will help advance our rapid 5G network deployment across the U.S."

"We are excited to expand our partnership with DISH in their efforts to build out a nationwide wireless 5G network," said Jeff Stoops, SBA's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the quality of our assets and our long history of working closely with DISH will allow us to be a key support to them in their 5G network deployment."

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

