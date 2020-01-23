DISH to release Telecom Transport RFI/RFP for standalone 5G network buildout

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As DISH prepares to build the first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S., the company announced it will release a Request for Information and Request for Proposal (RFI/RFP) for Telecom Transport Services in the coming weeks.

The Telecom Transport Services RFI/RFP, the fifth in a series of RFPs for different elements of the national network, will include requests for telecom transport service companies to facilitate lit and dark fiber connectivity to cell towers, buildings and data centers.

DISH Wireless glass

DISH Executive Vice President of Wireless Operations, Jeff McSchooler stated:

"We're building a 5G network from the ground up, with the opportunity to apply fresh ideas and new partners. We're seeking input from local and regional telecom transport partners, as well as the national providers that have supported our existing video business for decades. We see an opportunity to learn from nontraditional partners as well, like utilities and municipalities that may be deploying fiber in their communities. We are exploring varying transport infrastructures to support our aggressive buildout."

DISH has committed to building a standalone 5G broadband network available to at least 70 percent of the U.S. population by June 2023.

The Telecom Transport Services RFI/RFP is the fifth such document DISH has issued as it pursues its 5G buildout. The RFPs issued to date include:

July 2019 : 5G Network RFI/RFP seeking input for the network elements

: seeking input for the network elements September 2019 : System RFP seeking responses from vendors to provide a software solution for project management, workflows, reporting and other utilities that aid in deploying the national network

: System RFP seeking responses from vendors to provide a software solution for project management, workflows, reporting and other utilities that aid in deploying the national network October 2019 : Deployment Services RFP seeking input for end-to-end deployment services including pre-construction and construction services

: seeking input for end-to-end deployment services including pre-construction and construction services January 2020 : 5G Component RFP seeking input from vendors regarding physical assets of the network such as mounts, cabinets and hybrid cables

: 5G Component RFP seeking input from vendors regarding physical assets of the network such as mounts, cabinets and hybrid cables January 2020 : Telecom Transport Services RFI/RFP

Vendors interested in receiving the Telecom Transport Services RFP can contact DISH Wireless at 5GtransportRFP@dish.com prior to January 30, 2020.

