DISH: Univision Communications Inc. Walks Away from Negotiation Table, Creates Apparent Impasse, Seeks Massive Price Increase in Face of Ratings Tumble

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH, operator of DishLATINO and Sling TV, announced today that negotiations with Univision Communications Inc. have reached an apparent impasse following untenable demands by the programmer and by Univision's abrupt departure today from the negotiating table. DISH is preparing for Univision to block DISH customers from its channels.

Univision is Asking More for Less

"Univision is calling for price hikes designed to impact the Latino market we have served for more than 20 years," said Alfredo Rodríguez Diaz-Marta, Vice President of DishLATINO and Sling Latino. "We are disappointed and saddened by Univision's threats to block our customers from Univision news and entertainment content, especially during such challenging times."

"Univision waited weeks to counter our previous proposal and has not responded to our latest proposal," said Rodríguez Diaz-Marta.

Univision is demanding DISH pay roughly 75 percent more for channels whose ratings have declined among DISH viewers by approximately 30 percent over the past five years. In fact, ratings for its flagship Univision channel have declined by nearly 40 percent since 2012. These trends are only expected to continue. For example, Univision failed to secure rights for the current World Cup, as well as the World Cup in 2022 and 2026, losing out to one of its competitors in domestic Hispanic programming.

Making Univision's proposals even more unrealistic is the fact that over the past two quarters, Univision channels have been among the least-watched linear channels on Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Virtually all Sling customers can access Univision Now should they choose.

And, despite the direct-to-consumer Univision Now app costing $7.99 per month, Univision is asking DISH to pay almost double that amount for its DishLATINO and Sling Latino customers to watch the same content.

Additionally, many customers of both DISH and Sling are able to receive Univision for free over-the-air. DISH and Sling will send free antennas to eligible customers who request one. Dish and DishLATINO customers seeking more information can visit dishpromise.com or dishlatino.com/promesa. Sling customers can visit help.sling.com or ayuda.sling.com.

"Univision is dealing with tremendous uncertainty as it faces significant business challenges, including its failure to secure rights for the World Cup," said Rodríguez Diaz-Marta. "A massive price increase on our customers is not a path forward; we remain unwavering in our commitment to those we serve. We hope Univision will reconsider its demands and help us reach a swift, fair resolution."

The list of affected local markets is available here.

About DISH Network L.L.C.

Since 1980, DISH has worked on behalf of consumers to deliver innovation and value. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers. DISH Network L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Visit www.dish.com.

About DishLATINO

DishLATINO is the market-leading suite of English and Spanish language programming packages in the United States. It offers its customers 40 Spanish-language news, entertainment, and sports channels in combination with DISH's broad English-language programming lineup of more than 200 channels. DishLATINO customers can receive the Hopper, the industry's most awarded DVR, and take advantage of in-language customer service as well as payment solutions including a no-term contract, prepaid pay-TV option.

