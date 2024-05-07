Dish Up Protein-Packed Sweet Treats

MISSION, Kan., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) In a world of packed schedules and boring food, it can feel like doing the healthy thing means giving up some of what makes you happy – like treats and flavors you love. Choosing health shouldn't mean restricting yourself; everyone deserves a treat now and again.

Peanut Butter Jelly Ice Cream Chocolate Ice Cream with “Caramel” Sauce

Try incorporating better-for-you ingredients into your favorite indulgences. Look for convenient, ready-to-use products, like Premier Protein High Protein Shakes, to help infuse the nutrition you need with the joy you deserve. With 30 grams of protein, 160 calories and 1 gram of sugar, the shakes make it easy to take the first step and keep that momentum going, adding nutrient-dense protein to nearly any recipe.

In addition to a smooth, creamy texture, each shake delivers 24 vitamins and minerals including vitamins C and E, which help support a healthy immune system as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle. With 11 flavors – including strawberries & cream and chocolate – there's an impossibly indulgent option for everyone to make a healthy life a happy endeavor through recipes like Peanut Butter Jelly Ice Cream and Chocolate Ice Cream with "Caramel" Sauce.

Peanut Butter Jelly Ice Cream

Servings: 12

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup Premier Protein Strawberries & Cream Protein Shake

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2/3 cup creamy peanut butter

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup sugar-free strawberry jelly

In large, heavy saucepan, heat milk, protein shake, brown sugar and salt until bubbles form around sides of pan. Whisk small amount of hot mixture into egg. Return to pan, whisking constantly.

Cook and stir over low heat until mixture thickens and coats back of spoon. Remove from heat; whisk in peanut butter. Quickly transfer to bowl; place in ice water and stir 2 minutes. Stir in cream and vanilla. Press wax paper onto surface of custard. Refrigerate several hours or overnight.

Fill cylinder of ice cream freezer 2/3 full; freeze according to manufacturer's directions.

When ice cream is frozen, spoon into freezer container, layering with jelly; freeze 2-4 hours before serving.

Nutritional information per serving: 271 calories; 23 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 72 mg cholesterol; 205 mg sodium; 13 g total carbohydrates; 1 g dietary fiber; 8 g total sugars; 6 g protein.

Chocolate Ice Cream with "Caramel" Sauce

Recipe courtesy of "Chelsea's Messy Apron"

Servings: 8

1 large sweet potato

1 bag (10 ounces) dark chocolate chips, plus additional for topping (optional)

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 cup coconut sugar

1 Premier Protein Chocolate Protein Shake

"Caramel" Sauce:

3 tablespoons coconut oil (measured when solid)

3 tablespoons real maple syrup

1 1/2 tablespoons almond butter

1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Wash and scrub sweet potato. Pierce with fork several times. Place on microwave-safe plate and microwave 5 minutes; flip and microwave 5 minutes. Allow to cool.

In microwave-safe bowl, microwave chocolate chips in 20-second increments, stirring between each increment until smooth and melted. Set aside.

Remove sweet potato skin and thoroughly mash. Pack into 3/4 cup measuring cup. Place in large blender.

Add melted chocolate to blender along with vanilla, sea salt, coconut sugar and chocolate protein shake.

Place lid on blender and blend on high at least 1 minute, or until ingredients are smooth and incorporated.

Transfer to ice cream maker and prepare according to manufacturer's directions then transfer to airtight container and freeze 2-3 hours.

To make "caramel" sauce: In microwave-safe bowl, microwave coconut oil and syrup 30 seconds. Stir and microwave 30 seconds, or until melted and smooth. Stir in almond butter and whisk until smooth. Add sea salt and vanilla extract; whisk to combine.

Set "caramel" sauce aside at room temperature about 30 minutes. Top ice cream with sauce and additional chocolate chips, if desired.

Nutritional information per serving: 346 calories; 18 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 219 mg sodium; 40 g total carbohydrates; 4 g dietary fiber; 31 g total sugars; 7 g protein.

