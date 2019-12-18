DishDivvy Announces Expansion into Utah for Sale of Homemade Food

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DishDivvy, the leading marketplace for connecting local home cooks with nearby consumers, will launch operations across Utah on December 18. Talented home cooks in Utah will now have the perfect platform for managing and growing their home-based food business, by sharing their creations with locals who are seeking fresh, wholesome homemade food. DishDivvy technology helps people monetize their home kitchens, by providing a platform where they can sell directly to their community.

With the passage of H.B. 181, The Home Consumption and Homemade Food Act, home-based producers in Utah are "exempt from any state, county, or city licensing, permitting, certification, inspection, packaging, and labeling requirements," except as provided in the law. Utah's food-freedom approach to the sale of homemade food allows anyone in the state to launch a monetized food business directly from their home.

Using DishDivvy's mobile app, diners can browse homemade dishes available for sale by their neighborhood cooks, and order directly on the platform. Customers can pick up their order for free at the cook's home, or have it delivered to them for a mileage-based fee by DoorDash, DishDivvy's delivery partner.

"This is an opportune time to launch in Utah," said Ani Torosyan, DishDivvy co-founder and CEO. "We are very excited about playing a leading role in Utah's food share movement by providing innovative technology that revolutionizes the way people gain access to wholesome, homemade food, while maintaining the highest quality and safety standards."

Cooks who sell on DishDivvy are provided with a growing suite of software tools to help them manage their growing food business. From menu creation to order management, in-app customer chat to dish scheduling, DishDivvy's cook app is designed specifically for the needs of the HomeCook entrepreneur. To join DishDivvy as a HomeCook Partner in Utah, visit: http://dishdivvy.com/sell-homemade-food-in-utah

DishDivvy is a food tech company located in Los Angeles, that connects HomeCooks with Hungry Neighbors. Through its innovative technology, DishDivvy empowers HomeCooks to leverage their culinary skillset, coupled with the resource of their home kitchen, to share delicious homemade meals with their community. By tapping into locally prepared homemade food, DishDivvy is helping communities eat better in a sustainable and wholesome way. Learn more at https://www.dishdivvy.com. For media inquiries, contact media@dishdivvy.com.

