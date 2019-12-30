DishDivvy Announces Partnership with DoorDash For Deliveries of Homemade Food

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DishDivvy, the leading marketplace for connecting local home cooks with nearby consumers, has partnered with DoorDash to provide its diners a door-to-door delivery option for orders placed on the DishDivvy platform. DishDivvy users, who are unable to pick up their orders on their own, will now be able to pay a nominal mileage-based delivery fee to have a DoorDash driver pickup their homemade food order from the DishDivvy Approved HomeCook and deliver it directly to the their doorstep.

"Providing a delivery option for our consumers has always been top priority for us, and we are very excited about partnering with DoorDash to fulfill our last-mile logistics needs," said Ani Torosyan, DishDivvy CEO. "In today's busy lifestyles, we understand that every minute we save is priceless. Delivery service provides even further convenience to our users, who already enjoy sustainable and wholesome options for solving the dinner dilemma via our network of HomeCooks.

DoorDash delivery is directly integrated into DishDivvy's ordering process, within the DishDivvy mobile app. Once a user places an order on DishDivvy, the order details are simultaneously sent to the HomeCook, and also injected into DoorDash's dispatching system for assigning a DoorDash driver to the order. Users can receive order status notifications via SMS and track their delivery in real-time.

"We're thrilled to enable DishDivvy customers to enjoy HomeCooks' food directly to their doorsteps through our leading white-label fulfillment platform, DoorDash Drive," said Casey North, VP of DoorDash Drive. "Our unmatched operational excellence provides DishDivvy an opportunity to expand their reach while allowing consumers to experience the convenience and ease of delivery."

"As a cook on DishDivvy, I am extremely excited about the integration with DoorDash," said Linda, a DishDivvy Approved HomeCook. "My customers love being able to send a DoorDash driver to pickup their order, as an added convenience to the cooking service I'm already providing for them. When the DoorDash driver gets to my home, I just take the fully packaged meal out to curbside and my part of the process is done. It's really great!"

The news comes on the heels of DishDivvy's recent announcement about its expansion into Utah.

About DishDivvy

DishDivvy is a food tech company located in Los Angeles, that connects HomeCooks with Hungry Neighbors. Through its innovative technology, DishDivvy empowers HomeCooks to leverage their culinary skillset, coupled with the resource of their home kitchen, to share delicious homemade meals with their community. By tapping into locally prepared homemade food, DishDivvy is helping communities eat better in a sustainable and wholesome way. Learn more at https://www.dishdivvy.com. For media inquiries, contact media@dishdivvy.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com .

