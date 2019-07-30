DishLATINO Delivers More Soccer at the Best Price Nationwide, Announces Exclusive Fútbol360⁰ Fan Experience

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As soccer mania heats up around the globe, DishLATINO is delivering more leagues, channels and matches than any other nationwide cable or satellite provider. With over 8,000 live games each year, DishLATINO has become the go-to destination for the true soccer fan. To further enhance the viewing experience, DishLATINO recently announced "Fútbol360⁰," an exclusive platform that combines features and programming on DISH's industry-leading Hopper® DVR.

"Our goal is to deliver a soccer viewing experience that is second only to attending the match live in the stadium," said Alfredo Rodriguez, vice president of DishLATINO. "Our industry-leading technology combined with our programming line-up brings fans into the action in a way that most of our competitors can't."

DishLATINO is currently the only nationwide cable or satellite TV provider carrying beIN SPORTS, which airs major leagues and tournaments including La Liga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores de América and Copa Suramericana, among many others. Additionally, DishLATINO delivers the best soccer from around the globe, including the highly popular Liga MX, via a lineup that includes the suite of Univisión channels, as well as Telemundo, Universo, ESPN Deportes, and more.

Rounding out the viewing experience is DishLATINO's proprietary platform, Fútbol360⁰, which provides customers the following features:

Multi-Channel View / "Multi-Canal ," enabling viewers to watch up to four matches at one time on a split-screen.

enabling viewers to watch up to four matches at one time on a split-screen. Favorite Teams/ "Equipos Favoritos," a customizable feature that allows fans to follow their favorite teams and record games automatically so they don't miss a second of the action.

a customizable feature that allows fans to follow their favorite teams and record games automatically so they don't miss a second of the action. Game Finder/ "Guía de Partidos," an app that makes it easy to find game dates, schedules and scores all in one place. Viewers can customize the app to display their favorite teams.

an app that makes it easy to find game dates, schedules and scores all in one place. Viewers can customize the app to display their favorite teams. On-the-go viewing with DISH Anywhere allows fans to watch all of their matches live on their favorite mobile devices, whenever and wherever they want.

Fútbol360⁰ is available to customers at no additional cost and can only be found on the Hopper® DVR.

About DishLATINO

DishLATINO is a leading suite of English and Spanish language programming packages in the United States. It offers its customers Spanish-language news, entertainment, and sports channels in combination with DISH's broad English-language programming lineup of more than 200 channels. DishLATINO customers can receive the Hopper, the industry's most awarded DVR, and take advantage of in-language customer service as well as payment solutions including a no-term contract, prepaid pay-TV option.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. Through its strategic spectrum portfolio and other assets, DISH is poised to enter the wireless market as a facilities-based provider of wireless services with a nationwide consumer offering and development of the first standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S. DISH's OnTech Smart Services brand offers in-home installation of connected home devices and entertainment solutions. DISH Media serves as the company's advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

