DishLATINO launches Cine & Entretenimiento Pack, delivering the best Spanish-language entertainment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DishLATINO today announced the launch of the Cine & Entretenimiento Pack, delivering access to A3 Cine, A3Series, Cinema Dinamita, Hola TV, Star HD, Starz Encore en Español and Tarima. The new channel pack offers the best in Spanish-laguage movies and entertainment, and can be added to subscribers' programming for $5 per month.

The Cine & Entretenimiento Pack includes access to the following programming:

A3 Cine: The first and only channel 100% dedicated to movies from Spain, featuring acclaimed actors, directors and producers. The channel showcases award-winning films from the golden age of Spanish cinema though today.

A3Series: A premiere Spanish-language channel featuring original high-quality content by one of the largest producers of series in the world, Atresmedia, alongside additional content from GloboTV. A3Series offers award-winning must-see series, including "Allí Abajo," "Velvet" and "Gran Hotel."

Cinema Dinamita: Top Mexican movies from the 80s, 90s and 2000s coexist with the best original production to bring entertainment that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats with hundreds of movies and shows, Cinema Dinamita offers something for everyone.

Hola TV: Featuring the best of ¡HOLA! Magazine reimagined for television, Hola TV delivers news, exclusives and special content that mirrors the philosophy and style of the ¡HOLA! brand. Viewers get exclusive access to human interest stories, celebrity and lifestyle-driven programs, with special focus on royals and elites around the world.

Star HD: This channel delivers top Spanish series and entertainment produced by TVE. With series such as "Isabel," "Los Misterios de Laura" and "El Ministerio del Tiempo," Star provides entertainment for the whole family.

Starz Encore en Español: Starz Encore en Español brings viewers the best movies from Spain, Latin America and Hollywood, all in Spanish. With content across genres, this channel offers movies for all your tastes.

Tarima: This is the only channel with 24 hours of Spanish concerts, delivering exclusive content covering all major Latin music genres. With the support of major record labels like Universal Music Group, Sony Music Latin and Warner Music Group, Tarima gives viewers access to original and exclusive concerts and content.

About DishLATINO

DishLATINO is a leading suite of English and Spanish language programming packages in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers its customers Spanish-language news, entertainment, and sports in combination with DISH's broad English-language programming lineup, providing millions of customers with access to more than 200 channels. As a subsidiary of DISH, it offers award-winning technology to enjoy the best programming at the best price. DISH's voice remote with Google Assistant allows consumers to quickly access entertainment, ask questions, control smart-home devices and its new Google Nest Integration will make DISH the first provider to integrate live video streams directly on the TV.

