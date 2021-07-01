Dishwasher Market in Household Appliances Industry | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

Request a free sample report for more insights

Home appliance manufacturers are focusing on continuous technological innovations to add more value to their products and enhance their functionality. For instance, in February 2019, Bosch launched its new dishwasher models to expand its dishwasher portfolio. The new product line featured innovative drying technologies that save the time of end-users. Similarly, other vendors are incorporating innovative features such as increased spray pressure, high-pressure multiple jets for cleaning sticky silverware, special air ducting systems, self-cleaning functions, and hygiene programs to offer convenience to users. The introduction of such innovative features is increasing consumer interest in these products, which is positively influencing the growth of the global dishwasher market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44092

As per Technavio, changing kitchen designs can boost sales in urban will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Dishwasher Market: Changing kitchen designs

Consumers across the world are investing more in sophisticated kitchen designs that are convenient yet easy to maintain. Besides, the growing number of smaller houses is compelling consumers to put significant emphasis on good storage and space plans while designing their kitchens. This is increasing the demand for compact-sized kitchen appliances, which is encouraging vendors to add new streamlined appliances to their portfolios that cater to the growing needs of consumers. For instance, Haier offers under-the-sink dishwashers to cater to homeowners who have restricted space in their kitchens. The introduction of such innovative products will be crucial in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Increasing labor costs, busier lifestyles, and the increasing influence of western lifestyle on APAC countries will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dishwasher Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the dishwasher market by product (freestanding dishwasher and built-in dishwasher), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the dishwasher market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of a large number of potential consumers, manufacturers, and exporters of dishwashers in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market – Global smart kitchen appliance market is segmented by product (smart large cooking appliance, smart refrigerator, smart small cooking appliance, and smart dishwasher), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Household Appliance Market – Global household appliance market is segmented by product (major household appliances and small household appliances), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/dishwasher-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/dishwashermarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/dishwasher-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=T25-V1_004_wk27_report&utm_content=IRTNTR44092

