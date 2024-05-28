Disinfectant Company's CEO Severely Sanctioned for 'Simply Reprehensible' Conduct Against Promark Electronics in Landmark 'Catch Me If You Can' Litigation

Following a judgment ordering ByoPlanet to pay over $5M USD to a leading electronics manufacturer, Rick O'Shea, the CEO of ByoPlanet International, LLC and Good Salt LLC, was sanctioned with compensatory and punitive damages by a Canadian court for extensive abuse and a "total disrespect of the Court's authority."

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, a Canadian Court entered a final judgment ordering American disinfectant solutions company ByoPlanet to pay Promark Electronics more than $5M USD and finding that ByoPlanet's behavior was "laced with temerity." Then on May 21, 2024, the court entered a second judgment ordering Rick O'Shea—CEO of ByoPlanet and recently dissolved Good Salt LLC—to personally pay over $600,000 USD to Promark for compensatory and punitive damages. This follows a lengthy protracted legal battle, where O'Shea engaged in various fraudulent tactics, alleging false claims against Promark, and evading legal ramifications in parallel maneuvers like those seen in the Hollywood movie classic "Catch Me If You Can."

View PDF May 21, 2024 Canadian Judgment View PDF Broward County Motion for Proceedings Supplementary

Promark is now pursuing enforcement proceedings in Florida against ByoPlanet, O'Shea, and the alleged participants in the fraudulent scheme, including John H. Barrett, President of the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, whom O'Shea claims is his partner in ByoPlanet, Good Salt, and RPMOS, a partnership that allegedly loaned money to ByoPlanet.

According to the May 2024 judgment, O'Shea "tried every trick in the book to avoid paying Promark….," "attempting to make [ByoPlanet] judgment proof through a series of questionable transactions" involving two former Florida LLCs, Good Salt, and RPMOS.

The May 2024 judgment concludes O'Shea manipulated Good Salt and RMPOS in an attempt to delay, hinder, and defraud Promark. These manipulations include the dissolution and revival of the companies in a transparent and failed attempt to make it seem like the businesses are not fully operating and making money when, indeed, they are.

Regarding O'Shea's abuse, the Canadian court stated, "his actions [O'Shea] demonstrate a complete disregard and disrespect for the Canadian justice system." The May 2024 judgment also states: "It is difficult to imagine a case more appropriate than this one to grant punitive damages. O'Shea's conduct is simply reprehensible." The court ultimately concluded that O'Shea's actions could not go unpunished.

"Through the May 2024 judgment, the Superior Court, in the Province of Quebec, Canada, issued a precedent-setting message that the justice system can never be weaponized, and that misuse of judicial resources will not go unpunished," said Jason S. Novak from Spiegel Sohmer Inc., lead Canadian trial counsel for Promark.

"In over 30 years of practice, I have rarely seen a Court so offended by an individual's disrespect of judicial authority," said Jeffrey P. Bast, litigation counsel for Promark in Florida. "Thankfully, we have a committed client. Promark has navigated this lengthy legal process with full participation and an unwavering intention to collect every cent of the money it is rightfully owed. We are confident that the Florida courts will also see through O'Shea's blatant efforts to evade responsibility. We look forward to vigorously pursuing this matter and ensuring that Promark gets what it deserves: justice and perhaps more importantly, payment in full."

About Promark Electronics

Promark is a division of Electrical Components International (ECI). Founded in 1953, ECI is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets. With 25,000 employees and 37 global manufacturing locations, ECI is the trusted partner to market leaders with 500+ customers. At ECI, we power smart, connected, and electrified solutions that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges.

