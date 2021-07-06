Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Jul 06, 2021, 12:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global disinfectant sprays and wipes market report.
The disinfectant sprays and wipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.88% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The disinfectant sprays and wipes market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 49% between 2019 to 2026.
- Disinfectant sprays are anticipated to witness a significant rise in demand for various disinfecting applications and have major usage in healthcare, hospitality, and commercial spaces, among others. The disinfectant sprays market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 47% between 2019 and 2026.
- Alcohols play a vital role in the disinfectant product segment. The composition of alcohol is one of the most significant factors in deciding the appropriateness of product usage. Alcohol-based disinfectant sprays and wipes is expected to witness a revenue increment of USD 1.92 billion between 2019 and 2026.
- The growing investments in healthcare expenditure, along with the increasing number of innovative products is anticipated to boost the growth of the disinfectants market. The healthcare segment of the disinfectant sprays & wipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% between 2019 and 2026 in APAC.
- The indirect segment accounted for the largest share of 76% of the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market in 2019 and market value of this segment is expected to reach USD 7,344.26 million in 2026.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, composition, end-user, distribution, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 33 other vendors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/disinfectant-sprays-wipes-market
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market – Segmentation
- The disinfectant wipes are increasingly gaining prominence among users because pre-impregnated and combination disinfectant/detergent wet wipes offer various advantages over sprays and solutions. Alcohol wipes and sprays are the most common cleaning products used by US nationals to clean hard surfaces in bathrooms and kitchens.
- Alcohol plays a vital role in the disinfectant composition segment. According to the WHO, US EPA, and US CDC, alcohol-based sanitizers have proven effective against coronavirus. In addition, the emergence of various pandemics and epidemics to boost the usage of alcohol-based sanitizer.
- In today's scenario, the latest cleaning chemicals used in the hospitals are formulated for cleaning purposes and disinfecting purposes. The manufacturers are adopting new technologies to introduce the latest and innovative products that comply with healthcare regulatory standards. With the evolving demographics and rising COVID-19 infections across the region, industrial users opt for branded hygiene products as a preventive solution to fight against coronavirus.
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market by Product
- Sprays
- Wipes
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market by Composition
- Alcohol-based
- Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl
- Others
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market by End-User
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial Spaces
- Hospitality
- Government & Others
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market by Distribution
- Direct
- Offline
- Online
- Indirect
- Offline
- Online
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market – Dynamics
The intensely competitive environment in the global disinfectant sprays & wipes market is driving players to use different marketing tools and strategies to increase their profitability and gain an edge over their counterparts. Marketing plays a pivotal role in product development by providing relevant information and thereby helps to enhance the product positioning decisions as well. Different marketing activities help in adding value to their products, thereby stimulating the effectiveness of intermediaries and consumer purchases as well. Understanding the end-user segments to cater to, along with their needs and requirements, is very much essential. With the increasing financial burden for developing newer products as well as gaining regulatory approval for the usage of the same, suppliers are focusing on the introduction of creative marketing techniques to drive changes in the product mix. Many of the advertising, as well as marketing efforts, focus on various trademarks, brands, and features of the products.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Technological Advancements & Innovations
- Growth of Government Initiatives
- Increasing Disease Outbreaks
- Upsurge in E-Commerce Platforms
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market – Geography
North America accounted for the largest share in the global disinfectant sprays & wipes market in 2019 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The demand for disinfectants in the North American region is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), as well as the implementation of stringent regulations along with the favorable government initiatives related to disinfection and sterilization in the region. In addition to this, advancements in the healthcare infrastructure in Canada and the US is also expected to propel the demand for disinfectant products such as spray and wipes to clean, disinfect, and sanitize the highly touched surfaces and floors. The ease and convenience of using these products have led to a rise in their usage in various end-user application segments. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce segment in the North American region is also anticipated to propel the demand for disinfectants in the region. With the growing concept of digitalization and the increasing proliferation of social media users, the e-commerce industry is expected to witness an exponential rise in demand in North America during the forecast period.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/disinfectant-sprays-wipes-market
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Major Vendors
- Ecolab
- GOJO Industries
- P&G
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Unilever
Other Prominent Vendors
- 2XL Corporation
- BODE Chemie
- Bright Solutions
- Cambridge Sensors
- Contec
- Cantel Medical
- CarrollCLEAN
- CleanWell
- Diamond Wipes
- Diversey
- Dreumex
- GAMA Healthcare
- Kinnos
- Kimberly-Clark
- Lonza
- Medline Industries
- Metrex Research
- Midlab
- Pal International
- Parker Laboratories
- Safetec of America
- Sani Professional
- S.C. Johnson & Son
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- Stepan Company
- Steris
- Stryker
- UPS Hygiene
- Vernacare
- Virox Technologies
- Wexford Labs
- Whiteley Corporation
- Zep
Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Hand Sanitizer Market Size By Functional Ingredients, Product Type, End-Users, Distribution Channels, Supply Chain, Geography, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026
- Disinfection Robots Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: [email protected]
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article