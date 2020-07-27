Disinfection Company, Bactronix, Launches New Franchise on Florida Suncoast

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactronix, a disinfectant company headquartered in Pennsylvania, has just launched another territory located in Florida.

The newest name to be added to the rapidly expanding list of franchise partners is Michael A. Orsini. Bactronix Suncoast will cover two combined territories spanning Sarasota, Manatee, and Hillsborough counties in Florida. "The growth rate of Bactronix has been incredible," stated Devin Conner, Director of Franchise Sales with Bactronix. "This marks our 25th operating location in less than 4 months."

Orsini officially signed on with Bactronix May 21st of this year. Bactronix Suncoast is now set for its grand opening this month and will be under the management of Tami Cashi and Ryan Litwin. "We are incredibly excited to bring this amazing sanitization technology to our community," stated Cashi. "We've worked hard for these last few months and are eager to introduce our counties to the amazing nano-tech of Bactronix."

All Batronix territories specialize in environmentally-safe, toxic-conscious disinfecting products and hospital-grade disinfection services. The company also does dryer vent cleaning, mold remediation, insecticide treatments, and ductwork cleaning. According to the Bactronix website, their notable process, referred to as the Bactronizing Process, encompasses a two-part electrostatic spray procedure: BactroKill™ and BactroBlock. The first of the two, BactroKill™, destroys harmful cells on contact and doesn't produce harmful by-products or VOC's (volatile organic compounds). The second part of the process, BactroBlock, inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold and fungi for extended periods of time and provides 100% coverage of the area.

"Our franchise system is straightforward and offers franchisees a strong presentation," stated Conner. "Car dealerships, universities, malls, doctor's offices — all Bactronix locations can service a multitude of organizations and companies." The Bactronix Suncoast franchise location is welcoming new clients. To learn more about sanitation services in Sarasota, Manatee, and Hillsborough counties in Florida visit Bactronix.com.

Bactronix is an award-winning, science-based microbial control company that uses proprietary products and advanced equipment for a wide range of mold removal and disinfection services. Their certified personnel are highly trained in administering effective, eco-friendly disinfection treatments to commercial and residential facilities. For more information on their franchise opportunity, visit http://bactronix.com/index.php/franchising-opportunities .

