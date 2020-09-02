Disinfection Connection Invests in Clorox® Total 360® System to Provide Customers the Best Disinfection Technology

PERTH AMBOY, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Disinfection Connection is proud to announce our investment in a revolutionary cleaning and disinfection technology to provide customers with the best in the industry: the Clorox® Total 360® System.

Disinfection Connection, an electrostatic cleaning company, launched in July 2020 by Steve Rosenzweig, who brings 28 years of experience in the professional cleaning industry and is dedicated to providing customers with the most effective cleaning and disinfection solutions. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Disinfection Connection wants to offer our customers an extra layer of protection for complete confidence in their cleaning and disinfection protocols to help combat the spread of illness-causing germs including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the respiratory illness, COVID-19.

Per the EPA's Emerging Viral Pathogen Guidance, the Clorox® Total 360® System paired with CloroxPro™ Clorox® Total 360® Disinfecting Cleaner can be used against SARS-CoV-2, when used as directed. The Clorox® Total 360® System works by charging and atomizing Clorox® disinfecting or sanitizing solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged particles that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the disinfecting or sanitizing product to reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including areas where conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.

"To launch Disinfection Connection, I researched several electrostatic sprayers to find the best industry technology and the Clorox® Total 360® System proved to be it," said Steven Rosenzweig, CEO, Disinfection Connection. "Backed by science as well as a company with 100+ years of expertise in cleaning and disinfection, it became clear the right decision for my company was to invest in these systems."

Disinfection Connection offers their electrostatic cleaning technology services to a wide range of facilities from retail stores and day care centers to small and medium-sized office buildings and residential facilities. The Clorox® Total 360® System can be used on a variety of surfaces from restroom sinks and stalls; desks and tabletops; computer keyboards and mice; to door handles and light switches.

"Amidst COVID-19, we know effective cleaning and disinfection protocols are on our customers' minds more than ever and our number one priority is to help them have peace of mind and confidence as they begin to reopen," added Rosenzweig. "With this top technology in our arsenal, we are excited to serve our local community and provide them with an extra layer of protection and assurance against the spread of COVID-19."

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, please visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

Disinfection Connection is locally owned and operated by Steve Rosenzweig in New Jersey, who has also owned a leading residential maid service for over 28 years. Our experience in the cleaning industry led to our interest in the Clorox® Total 360® system. We have always aimed to use the highest quality cleaning equipment and solutions, so when we learned about Clorox® Total 360® it was a natural fit. We work each day to help our customers maintain a clean and healthy home or workplace.

