Disinfection measure will be taken at Livestock Taiwan Expo 2019 to highlight biosecurity

"Livestock trade shows are suffering the pressures of the ASF impacts worldwide. However, we believe there are missions the Livestock Taiwan can help industrial players to optimise biosecurity. The three-day event tends to assist stakeholders upgrade farm management on the topics of disease control and biosecurity scheme. To protect livestock industry, we also take actions to equip disinfection sprays onsite of the show and distribute ASF notifications to all of our visitors and buyers," remarked Sabine Liu, the organiser of Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum.

A wide variety of animal farming solutions can be catered in one roof at the Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum 2019. Engaged appropriate internal biosecurity in poultry farming, an automatic galvanised, steel-made nest developed by Italian exhibitor, SKA, is resistant to chemical agents and bacteria, ensuring the highest level of biosecurity; whereas, Youngya International, a Taiwan exhibitor, will introduce an AI monitoring system, providing a total solution from remote environmental control to big data collection to keep biosecurity on hand.

Animal diet is also an important part to avoid the biosecurity risks. The rising demand for eco-friendly feed additives is triggered by the global trends of antibiotic free and reducing antibiotics farming. It has also originated innovative technology and diverse options for animal growth and immunity. More than 50 categories of functional feed additives will be showcased at the area of Nutrition and Healthcare and is expected to generate about USD2 million transaction, according to the show organiser.

The show is segmented into four thematic areas, Breeding and Genetics, Circular Economy, Nutrition and Healthcare and Smart Farming Equipment. Brand companies, such as BASF, Animore Sci & Tech (invited by Kanvergen Inc.), and Vetnostrum, will introduce the latest statistics and compound elements of feed additive shown on the animal performance at conference sessions.

The Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum 2019 will be launched concurrently with Aquaculture Taiwan and Asia Agri-Tech and contains a series of forums, technical seminars and business match making programmes. More than 25 livestock sessions of seminars within the three-day trade show focusing on 'farm biosecurity and animal welfare', 'animal health and nutrition' and 'eco-friendly options for waste management.' The participated exhibitors include Cargill, SKOV A/S, Big Dutchman, Kutlusan, Nabel, Kolowa Ventilation, Easy Fone Enterprise, Major Science, Life Rainbow Biotech, BSF Agritech, San Heh Pharmaceutical, and more. For more visitor information, please contact Mr. Liang Lin (TEL: +886-2-2738-3898).

I nforma Markets

Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

About news release, please contact Ms. Joy Chou For exhibitor inquiry, please contact Ms. Sophia Lu For visitor inquiry, please contact Mr. Liang Lin Informa Markets (UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch) TEL：+886-2-2738-3898 FAX：+886-2-2738-4886 Email：aat-tw@ubm.com Website：www.livestocktaiwan.com

SOURCE UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch