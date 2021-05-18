Disinfection Technology Firm Violet Defense Partners With Edison Award-Winner ecoSPEARS

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, patented UV technology from Violet Defense will be leveraged to destroy PCBs and other persistent toxins from water through a new partnership with ecoSPEARS and its Edison Award-winning ecoCube, a clean water technology solution.

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) are one of the most widespread contaminants in the world. In partnership with ecoSPEARS, Violet Defense's patented technology is helping to redefine toxin destruction by utilizing UV Advanced Oxidation Processes (UVAOP) to degrade and destroy these PCBs in groundwater, stormwater, and wastewater.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with ecoSPEARS to incorporate our technology to provide safer and cleaner groundwater using an efficient system that solves many common problems associated with traditional water decontamination methods," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. "This exciting step for Violet Defense means that we can successfully utilize our patented UV technology to provide cleaner water, air, and surfaces throughout the world."

UV light has long been used for water disinfection; however, UV lenses and quartz protection sleeves tend to foul over time which reduces efficacy over the long-term and/or drives higher maintenance costs as the lenses and quartz sleeves must be cleaned frequently or the bulbs quartz sleeves must be completely replaced to keep the disinfection process running.

Violet Defense's new partnership with ecoSPEARS solves that pervasive problem as the patented technology from Violet Defense, which combines a specialized ultraviolet transmissive lens in direct contact with the UV light source, will not foul or degrade over time.

By combining the benefits of Violet Defense's patented UV light technology with a patented vortex reactor design, the ecoCUBE increases exposure and residence time of the water to increase the UV effectiveness. Furthering the AOP process, the ecoCUBE also incorporates H 2 O 2 dosing to create hydroxyl radicals to further degrade contaminants in the water, all without creating a secondary waste stream requiring landfilling or incineration.

The ecoCUBE system recently won in the Clean Water Technology category of the Edison Awards, an annual competition that honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation.

"The ecoSPEARS team is proud to partner with Violet Defense to provide safe and reliable groundwater for a better environment and healthier communities," said Serg Albino, CEO of ecoSPEARS. "Traditional groundwater remediation methods are expensive and ineffective, but this innovative partnership makes it possible to provide a groundwater remediation method that's both powerful and sustainable."

