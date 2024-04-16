Disinflation? Reflation? Bonds for Both

April 16 Webcast: Diversified Fixed Income Funds for Real Yield

TAMPA, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleLine Deputy Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Sherman in an open webcast today will analyze the competing, bipolar macroeconomic outlooks of sustained service-sector-driven inflation vs. a rollover into recession. Then he will present solutions via four actively managed fixed income mutual and exchange-traded funds.

Individual funds can be used to target a specific, favored outcome; or investors agnostic to macroeconomic outcome can combine a mix of the funds to cover the scenario range from disinflation to reflation. Key to all four investment strategies is delivering positive real yields from diversified, credit-disciplined fixed income portfolios.

For low duration solutions, Mr. Sherman will discuss two mutual funds, DoubleLine Low Duration Bond Fund (DBLSX/DLSNX), and for investors seeking more credit exposure, the DoubleLine Flexible Income Fund (DFLEX/DLINX). For intermediate-term allocations, he will discuss a third mutual fund, the DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund (DBLFX/DLFNX), and its sister exchange-traded fund, the DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND). Mr. Sherman is a Portfolio Manager for the funds, all of which are managed under the DoubleLine Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee.

The webcast starts at 4:15 pm Eastern/1:15 pm Pacific Tuesday April 16, 2024. To register, please visit this registration page: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1635567&tp_key=ee842c6984

A video replay of the webcast will be available at the same registration page a few days following the live presentation.

