Dismissal of Connecticut Lawsuit vs Jones Takes Step Forward

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connecticut Supreme Court today granted Alex Jones' motion to take an emergency public interest appeal of a lower court's refusal to hear Mr. Jones' motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by survivors of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook in December, 2012 according to a statement released by Elite Lawyer Management.

The trial court refused to hear the motion as a sanction for an angry outburst Mr. Jones aired on InfoWars. Sandy Hook lawyers took the speech as a threat directed at them.

"Robust, even offensive speech, has long enjoyed first amendment protection. The trial court decision to issue sanctions for engaging in protected speech was an obscene mockery of core Constitutional values," said Norm Pattis, Mr. Jones' lawyer.

"This is extremely good news for all who care about freedom of expression. One may disagree with Mr. Jones, in which case the remedy is not to listen. Silencing speech is never a good idea. While we owe sympathy to the Sandy Hook parents, their grief does not entitle them to become censors," Pattis said.

The parties have been ordered to file expedited briefs with argument before the State Supreme Court expected as early as September.

"We'll ask the Court to require the plaintiffs to answer our motion to dismiss immediately. They have been playing games with discovery and seeking to avoid a decision on the merits. This is a form of specious crisis lawyering that diminishes the first amendment."

