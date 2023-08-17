Disney and LucasFilms Artist Steve Anderson Joins Palm Springs Air Museum's Creative Team

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Springs Air Museum (PSAM) is pleased to announce that Disney and LucasFilms' Artist Steve Anderson is now the Official Artist for the Palm Springs Air Museum. Mr. Anderson, who did all 11 Star Wars films, will create the official 2024 Honoree portraits for the Palm Springs Air Museum's February 10, 2024 Gala. The 2024 theme is "Top Secret -- Heroes of Modern Tech." The annual gala is the Palm Springs Air Museum's largest fundraiser. Vice Chairman Fred Bell announced, "As we are undertaking a major expansion and modernization project with our education programs geared to inspire a new generation of aviators, scientists and engineers, the Palm Springs Air Museum is pleased to welcome Steve Anderson to our team. He has energized so many generations."

Steve takes the helm from aviation artist Stan Stokes as the official artist for the Palm Springs Air Museum. Many of Stan's works are at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Mr. Stokes has moved on to other creative endeavors, and the Palm Springs Air Museum wishes him well.

Steven Anderson's career spans over 38 years. Since 1997 he has served as an official Star Wars artist for Lucasfilm Licensing (all 11 Star Wars films) Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; and for Disney and their licensees. Anderson has also worked with Random House where he was the cover artist for many New York Times best-selling Star Wars books. He has also collaborated with Marvel, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Warner Brothers and Universal Studios. For more information, https://palmspringsairmuseum.org/steve-anderson-selected-as-official-artist-of-the-palm-springs-air-museum/

The Palm Springs Air Museum contains over 73 vintage airframes from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the new F-117 Stealth Fighter inside The Jim Houston Pavilion. Aircraft are contained inside 91,000 square feet of open hangars and on the tarmac. Additional displays and memorabilia are located throughout the hangars. The Museum is open daily from 10 am until 5 PM, closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and on February 10, 2024. For more information, visit PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org or call 760-778-6262 during business hours.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ann Greer (323) 363-8243 – cell

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Palm Springs Air Museum