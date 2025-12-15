DISNEY AND STITCH BRING HOLIDAY MAGIC TO KIDS AND FAMILIES AROUND THE WORLD

Disney's Holiday Magic Tour spreads cheer to kids and communities through local events, donations, and special surprises across the country and around the world.

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Disney embarked on a global giving journey with help from the lovable Stitch from Disney's Lilo & Stitch to deliver toys and surprises to children in more than 20 cities and regions across the country and around the world. As part of the Disney Holiday Magic Tour, Stitch joined Disney VoluntEARS as they visited schools, children's hospitals, nonprofits and more to create happiness for those in need.

Disney is inspiring fans and families everywhere to "Make Someone's Holiday Magic," celebrating the joy of giving and the powerful connection people share with Disney during this special time of year. The holiday campaign kicked off on Nov. 10 with the launch of "A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever" and the celebration continued with the Disney Holiday Magic Tour and the numerous ways Disney is part of special holiday traditions and memories.

After a year of mischief helping promote the live-action reimagining of Lilo & Stitch, Stitch landed on Santa's "naughty list." To get back on the "nice list," Stitch joined the Disney Holiday Magic Tour, where each stop featured magical surprises, Disney VoluntEARS activations, and opportunities for fans to join in the spirit of giving through the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

"The Disney Holiday Magic Tour is a powerful example of how the connection people have with Disney stories and characters help bring joy and make a positive impact on kids and communities everywhere," said Lisa Haines, SVP of Disney Corporate Social Responsibility. "This initiative reflects our longstanding commitment to giving back and creating meaningful memories for families in need during the holidays."

Disney Holiday Magic Tour Stops:

Anaheim, CA: At Disneyland Resort, Stitch joined local U.S. Marines and Disney VoluntEARS to gather toys for kids and families in support of the local Toys for Tots chapter. Chicago: Stitch surprised kids and families at Lurie Children's Hospital with deliveries of toys, holiday-themed Hawaiian leis and a special screening of Lilo and Stitch. Washington D.C: Stitch visited families at a Marine Toys for Tots collection event on Capitol Hill, where Disney VoluntEARS collected hundreds of toys to donate to the D.C. chapter. Brevard County, FL: Stitch joined Disney Cruise Line crew from the Disney Fantasy to surprise 100 children at Endeavor Elementary School near Port Canaveral with toys and hosted a special dance party. Eleuthera, The Bahamas: Stitch visited Disney's island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, for the very first time to surprise 70 students from Deep Creek Primary School. Crew from the Disney Fantasy distributed gifts, and the kids joined in a Junkanoo Rush celebration. Nassau, The Bahamas: Stitch and crew from the Disney Fantasy visited Woodcock Primary School to spread holiday cheer to more than 100 children by bringing toys and celebrating with dancing and hugs from Stitch. Atlanta: Stitch crashed the set of SEC Nation for the SEC Championship game. Stitch worked with Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow and local Toys for Tots Marines to gather toys and get them to the warehouse for distribution to kids throughout Atlanta. St. Paul, MN: During the Disney On Ice pre-show on December 5, fans were delighted with a surprise appearance by Stitch on ice skates. Local Toys for Tots coordinators and their families were invited to attend the performance, and before the show began, Disney On Ice encouraged audience members to take part in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. Cleveland, OH: Stitch brought holiday cheer to students in the Disney Musicals in Schools (DMIS) program at Halle School in Cleveland, Ohio. During rehearsal, Stitch jumped in to learn choreography alongside the kids. To make the day even more special, the students were surprised with special Ohio-inspired lei and a holiday pizza party. London: Stitch crashed a festive Disney VoluntEARS event in London, held in partnership with MediCinema. Over 360 VoluntEARS gathered to pack 1,500 gift bags for children's hospitals across the UK. Paris: This year, Stitch is determined to land on Santa's nice list, so he joined forces with more than 500 Disney VoluntEARS and their families in Disneyland Paris to wrap over 11,000 gifts for hospitalized children in more than 60 hospitals across France, Spain and Belgium. Not content with just wrapping, Stitch also tagged along to help deliver the presents in person, spreading holiday magic to young patients. Hong Kong: Stitch spotted the Disney VoluntEARS packing gifts for child patients and kids in need—and couldn't resist jumping in to add his own mischievous fun. Disney VoluntEARS were surprised, but Stitch brought extra laughter and excitement to the day. Together, Hong Kong Disneyland prepared more than 15,000 gifts for the kids. Shanghai: Stitch stopped at the Disney Fun House at Shanghai Children's Medical Center. He also visited two campuses of the Pudong Special Needs school, where Disney VoluntEARS delivered gifts ahead of the holidays. Tokyo: Stitch surprised Tokyo Disney Resort cast members and leaders collecting toys for Make-A-Wish Japan . The toys will be delivered to the Japan chapter of Make-A-Wish International to fulfill children's wishes for holiday presents. Buenos Aires: Stitch joined Disney VoluntEARS at the Buenos Aires office, where they wrapped gifts and delivered them to kids at Casa Garrahan, a hospital residence that provides accommodation to kids and youth undergoing outpatient medical treatment or awaiting complex diagnoses. Johannesburg: Stitch made a visit to the Dream Room at Pholosong Regional Hospital in Tsakani, South Africa. New York: Stitch surprised Broadway audiences by making his debut in the hit musical, Aladdin. After the final curtain call, Stitch popped up in one of the balcony boxes before joining Genie on stage, encouraging audiences to get involved and learn more about the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. New York: While in NYC, Stitch brought Disney holiday magic to the Disney offices at 7 Hudson Square. He joined ABC's The View and ESPN's First Take LIVE on-air, and visited his friends at Tamron Hall, Live with Kelly and Mark, and Good Morning America. They encouraged viewers to help make someone's holiday magic by joining the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. Altadena, CA: As part of the company's ongoing $15 million commitment to help LA recover from the Palisades and Eaton fires, Disney supported one of Altadena's most cherished traditions by bringing a Disney VoluntEARS Village to Christmas Tree Lane's Lighting Ceremony and Winter Festival. Stitch lit up Christmas Tree Lane with festive flair and shared the joy by donating his favorite toys to the Altadena Sheriff Department's toy drive. He greeted more than 7,000 guests as they walked through the Disney VoluntEARS Village and participated in various volunteer activities benefiting the Altadena community with the support of 80 VoluntEARS. El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood: Local kids and families were invited to an exclusive screening of Zootopia 2 at the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Stitch surprised guests by taking on the role of honorary ticket-collector, greeting families as they arrived. The event brought together kids and families from dozens of local nonprofit organizations. Guests enjoyed the full theatrical experience, complete with concessions, photo opportunities, and special giveaways. Glendale, CA: Stitch arrived at Walt Disney Imagineering to deliver surprise holiday treats to Imagineers – the ones who make magic year-round. Detroit: Stitch helped Disney Consumer Products surprise Detroit families in need with an immersive, uniquely Disney toy distribution event, with support from top global toy brands and retailers including Jazwares, Mattel, IKEA, Hasbro, JAKKS Pacific, Just Play, Old Navy, Random House Children's Books, Ravensburger and more. In collaboration with Toys for Tots, parents from more than 120 families were invited to select holiday gifts for their families while their children enjoyed magical, experiential play areas, photo opportunities, festive activities and a meet-and-greet with Stitch. Orlando: Stitch brought a little mayhem – and a lot of magic – to Walt Disney World. He joined Disney VoluntEARS and local Marines to sort and count through thousands of toys that were donated by cast members and guests for Florida families in need. Los Angeles: Stitch and Disney VoluntEARS surprised young patients and families at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital at a festive holiday party with gifts, activities, and a special screening of Zootopia 2. O'ahu in Hawai'i: Stitch finally made it home – just in time to join the Make-A-Wish Hawai ' i Jingle Rock Run at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. He got "race ready" and ran alongside families, marking a celebratory end to a journey full of mischief and magic... and finally learned that he made it off the naughty list!

For nearly 80 years, Disney has worked with the Marine Toys for Tots program to deliver toys, hope and joy to children in need during the holiday season, a collaboration started by Walt Disney himself. You can help make someone's holiday magic by joining this year's Disney Ultimate Toy Drive and donating a toy to Toys for Tots online at DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive through Dec. 24, 2025.

To learn about all the ways to make someone's holiday magic and track Stitch's journey, visit Disney.com/HolidayMagic.

