Disney Creativity & Innovation Mastermind Duncan Wardle to Keynote The Summit 2020

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has announced that Duncan Wardle, the creativity mastermind behind Disney's most powerful brands, will be a keynote speaker at TAG's premier annual showcase, The Summit March 3-4, 2020 at Cobb Galleria in Atlanta.

More than 1,300 C-level technology executives, entrepreneurs and academic leaders join this annual forum to access the latest technology trends, celebrate Georgia's most innovative technology companies, interact with innovation demonstrations and hear nationally recognized thought leaders speak on a range of key tech topics.

Former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney, Wardle and his team helped Imagineering, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar and Disney Parks to innovate, creating magical new storylines and experiences for consumers around the globe.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the Technology Association of Georgia for The Summit. This pivotal, annual event brings together the technology ecosystem's brightest thought leaders and most innovative companies for an incomparable forum designed to spark level-up thinking," said Wardle, founder of iD8 & innov8. "Creativity ignites innovation and transformational leadership and I'm looking forward to engaging Georgia's tech leaders around a unique approach to Design Thinking that can help embed a culture of innovation into everyone's DNA."

The Summit draws top technology brands and Georgia's technology community for a chance to learn, meet and immerse in the latest technology and leadership trends to help careers and companies thrive.

This year's showcase theme is Engage|Innovate|Transform and will immerse attendees across sessions covering the industry's most important topics, including: AI for Good; Managing Digital Transformation; Cybersecurity Threatscapes 2020; Engaging the Workplace of the Future; Modern Day Marketing; Women Leading Transformation in Tech and more.

The event also includes a showcase of TAG's 25 professional societies, a celebration of the "Top 40/Top 10 Innovative Companies in Georgia" awards and the anticipated announcement of the latest inductee into the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia.

Early bird registration is still open and sponsorship opportunities are available. Sign up and join in today!

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, influence, promote, and unite Georgia's technology community to fuel the innovation economy.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies; and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.

TAG hosts more than 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 27 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

Technology Association of Georgia

Julie Bryant Fisher

julie@tagonline.org

(404) 920-2023

SOURCE Technology Association of Georgia

Related Links

http://www.tagonline.org

