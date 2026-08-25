Disney Cruise Line Returns to New York City, Offers More Ports to Explore in Fall 2027 and Spring 2028

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Disney Cruise Line unveiled Fall 2027 and Spring 2028 itineraries, looking ahead to a season of unforgettable family adventures as the cruise line returns to special ports and charts a course for new destinations around the world. Disney Cruise Line will return to New York City, offer more cruises from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and return to breathtaking destinations from Canada to Mexico, while making maiden calls to new ports during special itineraries.

Disney Cruise Line will return to New York City for the first time since 2023, with the Disney Wish arriving to New York in late September 2027 for seven special voyages.

"Disney Cruise Line is proud to be a leader in family cruising, helping our guests create lasting memories in even more destinations," said Tracy Wilson, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line Operations. "We are delighted to return to a guest-favorite port in New York, introduce maiden calls in Panama and continue visiting destinations throughout the Caribbean and beyond with our growing fleet."

Early bookings open for select Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members on August 31, 2026, with general bookings opening on September 8. For additional information, guests can visit disneycruise.com.

Make a Wish in the City that Never Sleeps

Disney Cruise Line will return to New York City for the first time since 2023, with the Disney Wish arriving to New York in late September after the ship's inaugural season in Europe. For seven special voyages, the Disney Wish will embark on four- to seven-night sailings to an array of beautiful destinations, bringing guests from "the city that never sleeps" to the vacation of their dreams.

The Disney Wish will call on the pink sand beaches of Bermuda during five of these sailings, and three sailings will extend the visit for an extra day to give families more time to experience the island nation's rich culture and stunning scenery.

Disney Cruise Line will also return to New England and Canada's Atlantic coast for the first time in nearly four years while sailing from New York. The Disney Wish will visit Boston, Massachusetts, St. John, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, in the height of autumn, offering families a spectacular way to experience the brilliant colors of the season along New England and Canada's iconic coastlines.

More Ports to Explore

Disney Cruise Line's expanding fleet creates more opportunities to explore the world, and Fall 2027 and Spring 2028 will extend visits to special ports with more sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico, along with repositioning cruises that include maiden calls to destinations during Panama Canal sailings. Disney Cruise Line's repositioning sailings give guests the chance to see more destinations, along with additional time at sea to enjoy Disney's signature onboard entertainment and unforgettable service.

From New York City, the Disney Wish will sail to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on a five-night voyage with a stop in Bermuda. The Disney Wish will then sail from San Juan on a seven-night Southern Caribbean cruise with stops in Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, and the lush shores of Dominica, before repositioning to Port Canaveral, Florida, on a four-night sailing to both of Disney Cruise Line's island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

There will be more opportunities to sail from the historic coasts of San Juan onboard the Disney Fantasy in Fall 2027 and Spring 2028. In December 2027, the Disney Fantasy will offer a seven-night Southern Caribbean cruise from Puerto Rico, and a five-night Eastern Caribbean cruise ending in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before returning in late April through May, 2028, for two seven-night Southern Caribbean sailings with dreamy, tropical ports of call such as Curaçao, Bonaire, Barbados and Antigua.

The Disney Magic will offer two historic repositioning cruises across the legendary Panama Canal in Fall 2027 and Spring 2028. In November, the Disney Magic will sail from San Diego, California, on a 14-night Eastbound cruise to Galveston, Texas, including a maiden call to the vibrant Fuerte Amador (Panama City), Panama. The following March, the Disney Magic will depart Galveston on a 14-night Westbound Panama Canal sailing to San Diego, with a maiden call to Colon, Panama, the Caribbean gateway to the canal.

Extend the Magic with More Memories from Sunny Florida

With three Wish Class ships in Port Canaveral starting in November 2027, families will be able to experience even more Disney magic at sea close to Walt Disney World Resort.

For the first time, the Disney Destiny will home port in Port Canaveral, embarking on three- to-seven-night sailings to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean. Before relocating to Port Canaveral, the Disney Destiny will open the Fall 2027 season in Fort Lauderdale, continuing three- to five-night Bahamas and Western Caribbean cruises filled with heroes-and-villains-inspired onboard dining and entertainment for the whole family.

Following the New York City and San Juan sailings, the Disney Wish will home port in Port Canaveral, Florida, for three- and four-night Bahamian cruises that include stops at Disney's island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

The Disney Treasure will continue seven-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, visiting ports of call such as Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and Falmouth, Jamaica. The Disney Treasure will also have one eight-night sailing to the Eastern Caribbean, and one six-night Bahamian sailing with two magical stops at Disney Cruise Line's private island destination, Disney Castaway Cay.

The Disney Dream will also sail from Port Canaveral on three- and four-night sailings to The Bahamas before repositioning to Fort Lauderdale in November 2027 for three- to five-night Bahamian sailings, and one six-night sailing that will make two stops at Disney Castaway Cay for extra time to enjoy the white sand beaches, family play areas and surprise underwater Disney treasures of this island paradise.

The Disney Fantasy will set sail from Port Canaveral from September through November 2027 on four- and five-night sailings to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean before repositioning to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for two sailings, and Fort Lauderdale for four- to seven-night sailings to The Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean for the remainder of the season. From Fort Lauderdale, the Disney Fantasy will also sail to Bermuda for the first time with an eight-night cruise visiting both Disney Bahamian island destinations.

Dreamy Escapes from California and Texas

Disney Cruise Line will have two ships sailing from San Diego through early November 2027, as both the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder will begin the season in California with three- to seven-night Baja and Mexican Riviera sailings. The Disney Wonder will continue the Fall 2027 and Spring 2028 seasons in San Diego with three- to-seven-night cruises, including stops at Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Catalina Island, California.

After its Eastbound Panama Canal sailing, the Disney Magic will return to Texas and spend the season taking families on four- to-seven-night cruises from Galveston. Select seven-night Bahamian itineraries from Galveston will include stops at both Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and Disney Castaway Cay for even more ways to experience Disney out of Texas.

Disney Adventure Continues Magical Sailings in Southeast Asia

The Disney Adventure will continue sailing from Singapore with new three- and four-night itineraries from September to December 2027, offering families magical Disney experiences at sea, complete with Broadway-style entertainment and Disney Cruise Line's renowned guest service.

Adding to the excitement, select sailings from December 31, 2026 will feature a new port of call: Langkawi, Malaysia. In addition to the exciting offerings onboard, guests will have the opportunity to explore Langkawi's lush rainforests and scenic coastline ashore.

Experience Seasonal Disney Magic on Holiday Cruises

Festive holidays are even more magical on Disney Cruise Line, and seasonal favorites will return in Fall 2027 on select ships. Halloween on the High Seas sailings will begin in September 2027, bringing frightful fun from ship to shore with Disney characters in their spooky best, special entertainment, deck parties and even trick-or-treating at sea.

Very Merrytime sailings will return to Disney Cruise Line in November and December 2027, as decks and halls fill with merry decorations and families come together to experience the magic of the season, complete with a tree lighting, special deck parties, seasonal treat offerings and visits from Santa Claus himself.

To view the complete Fall 2027 and Spring 2028 itineraries or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com or contact their travel agent.

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line