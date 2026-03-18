Disney Believe Announced as Next Disney Cruise Line Ship

New details full of promise and possibility revealed for fourth Wish-class ship, expected in late 2027

BURBANK, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New details about the next Disney Cruise Line ship, including the vessel's name and design theme, were announced today at the 2026 Walt Disney Company Annual Shareholders Meeting by Chief Executive Officer Josh D'Amaro during his historic first day at the helm of the company.

Fittingly revealed during an exciting moment of optimism and transformation for the company, the next ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet will be named the Disney Believe, honoring the dreamers and doers who dare to pursue their own happily ever after.

Fittingly revealed during an exciting moment of optimism and transformation for the company, the next ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet will be named the Disney Believe, honoring the dreamers and doers who dare to pursue their own happily ever after. (Disney)

The Disney Believe is the fourth installment in Disney Cruise Line's groundbreaking Wish class that has redefined family vacations at sea. A signature design feature of the Wish class is each ship's distinctive motif — an imaginative theme that shapes every part of the guest experience, from live entertainment to venues and décor. Like its sister ships – the enchantment-themed Disney Wish, adventure-themed Disney Treasure and heroes and villains-themed Disney Destiny – the Disney Believe has its own unique story to tell: one of promise and possibilities.

Filled with powerful stories of Disney characters who believe in themselves, in their dreams, and in the promise and possibility of a better tomorrow, the Disney Believe will bring to life the magical worlds of "Encanto" and "Frozen," the wishing wells of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," and the depths of the sea with "Moana" and "The Little Mermaid" like never before.

There is more growth happening across Disney Experiences now than ever before in the company's history. Joining the fleet during this unprecedented expansion, the Disney Believe builds on the Disney Cruise Line legacy of blending immersive storytelling with cutting-edge technology to create one-of-a-kind vacation experiences like only Disney can do. The ongoing expansion will grow the fleet to 13 ships by 2031, including the Disney Adventure, which sailed its maiden voyage from Singapore on March 10; the Disney Believe, expected in late 2027; the introduction of a brand-new class of ships in 2029; and an agreement with Disney and Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLC) to introduce Disney cruise vacations to Japan in 2029.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line