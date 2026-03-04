Disney Cruise Line Christens Disney Adventure with Star-Studded, Music-Filled Celebration in Singapore

Stunning Christening Ceremony marks Disney Cruise Line's first ship in Southeast Asia, part of a multi-year expansion bringing Disney magic to new regions

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Cruise Line welcomed its newest ship, the Disney Adventure, to its rapidly expanding fleet in a dazzling entertainment showcase that celebrated the beloved Disney stories, characters, and music that come to life onboard. The elegant artistry of the christening ceremony punctuated the introduction of the cruise line's first ever ship to sail in Southeast Asia.

Chairman of Disney Experiences and incoming Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D’Amaro, and President of Disney Signature Experiences, Joe Schott, joined Godparent Robert Downey Jr. on stage to christen the Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line's first ship to homeport in Asia. (Steven Diaz, photographer)

In the Walt Disney Theatre aboard the ship, guests witnessed the magic of Disney storytelling come to life through regional vocalists and musicians, incredible video effects, and star-studded surprises, including special appearances from Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse. A 23-piece orchestra, Hollywood Performing Arts Hall of Fame inductee Jed Madela, and international recording artist of Eurovision fam Dami Im guided the show through classic Disney, Pixar, and Marvel melodies accompanied by stunning visuals that sprung to life on screens that surrounded the stage and seemed to engulf the audience.

Chairman of Disney Experiences and incoming Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D'Amaro, and President of Disney Signature Experiences, Joe Schott, joined the artists on stage to mark the momentous occasion.

"The Walt Disney Company has always been built on the power of storytelling and innovation – and Disney Cruise Line brings those values to life in extraordinary ways. Our cruise ships are ambassadors of our brand that carry joy, wonder and enchantment to destinations around the world," said D'Amaro. "As our first ship to homeport in Asia, the Disney Adventure represents a new chapter for Disney Cruise Line and will introduce Disney to audiences who may be experiencing our magic for the very first time. It offers fans across this region an opportunity to immerse themselves in unforgettable ways and create memories that are uniquely Disney."

The Godparent of the Disney Adventure, Robert Downey Jr., lent his voice to the ceremonial blessing for good fortune for the ship and all its guests.

"I've had the privilege of getting to know the team at Walt Disney Imagineering, and I can tell you Adventure is the perfect name for what they've created," he said. "Being the Godparent of this majestic vessel is an honor, and I have some serious duties to perform, so let's make it official, shall we?"

Downey Jr. cued the orchestra, saying, "You bring the theme and I'll bring the thunder," followed by the official blessing, "I christen thee, Disney Adventure, may God bless this ship and all who sail upon her."

The Christening Ceremony culminated with a confetti burst and a multitude of beloved Disney characters in a rousing rendition of "Let's Set Sail," a Disney Cruise Line tradition that builds excitement for the journeys that lie ahead onboard the Disney Adventure.

Drawing on more than 100 years of storytelling from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel, the Disney Adventure is filled with epic experiences and beloved characters waiting to be discovered. The ship features seven immersive themed areas, each transporting guests into iconic stories and worlds including San Fransokyo Street from Disney's "Big Hero 6". On board, guests can enjoy a brand-new Broadway-style musical, "Remember"; immersive dining experiences; signature fireworks at sea; imaginative clubs for kids of all ages; a dynamic collection of bars and lounges for adults; and thrilling attractions, including Disney Cruise Line's first-ever roller coaster at sea, Ironcycle Test Run.

The Disney Adventure marks Disney Cruise Line's eighth ship and its largest to date. The ship embarks on its maiden voyage on March 10, followed by an inaugural season of three- and four-night itineraries at sea. The Disney Adventure is part of a multi-year expansion of the award-winning Disney Cruise Line fleet, which currently includes eight ships, with five more planned to join the fleet by 2031.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

