Disney Delivers Special Care Packages to Fisher Houses Nationwide

For more than 30 years, Fisher House has provided a "home away from home" to families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The homes offer free, temporary lodging to military and veteran families, allowing them to be close to their loved ones receiving medical care.

"Disney has a longstanding appreciation for those who have served in the U.S. military," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences. "We are honored to make this contribution to the Fisher House Foundation to continue our support of military and veteran families when they need it."

Mickey Mouse made a special visit to the very first Fisher House located at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Since the announcement of the care package program in November 2023, Disney has worked closely with the Fisher House Foundation to gather details on what families would find most beneficial. In total, nearly 100 Fisher Houses from Anchorage, Alaska to Miami, Florida, will receive Disney care packages.

"Disney has been a tremendous friend for many years supporting the military and veteran community through Fisher House Foundation and other initiatives," said Ken Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. "Their commitment to veterans and to families is simply magical. We are grateful to their leadership, cast members, and VoluntEARS for honoring those who have given so much."

With this donation, Disney is continuing its existing collaborative relationship with Fisher House Foundation that began in 2016 at the Invictus Games Orlando. Since then, Disney has collaborated with the Fisher House team on the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, the eighth Veterans Institute Summit held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Aug 19-20, 2022 and more.

Championing Veterans and Military Families

Since its founding in 1923, The Walt Disney Company has honored veterans and their families dating back to Walt and Roy O. Disney, who both served their country during the First World War. Today, The Walt Disney Company is a leading proponent of hiring, training and supporting military veterans through the Heroes Work Here initiative, the Heroes Supply Here program and Disney's Veterans Institute.

Disney remains committed to saluting veterans, service members and the families who support them with special discounts, daily flag-retreat ceremonies at both Walt Disney World® Resort and Disneyland® Resort and more. Disney is honored to be named as a top employer on the Military Times 2023 "Best for Vets" annual ranking of the country's best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs.

Since 2012, Disney has contributed more than $20 million in funding and media support to nonprofit organizations focused on bringing joy to veterans and military families. Continuing this longstanding respect for those who serve their country in uniform, Disney welcomes the Department of Defense Warrior Games back to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort on June 21-30, 2024, after having hosted the games at the facility in 2022.

To learn more about ways Disney supports military families and veterans, visit https://impact.disney.com/charitable-giving/veterans-and-military-families/.

About Disney Experiences

Disney Experiences brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Fox and National Geographic—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 65 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 52 resorts in the United States, Europe, and Asia; a top-rated cruise line with five ships and plans for three more; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawai'i; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business; the world's largest children's publishing brands; one of the world's largest licensors of games across all platforms; Disney Store locations around the world; and the Disney Store e-commerce platform.

These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships, and consumer products—including books, games, and merchandise. https://disneyconnect.com

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 96 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical facilities nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical facility they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $575 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org.

SOURCE Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media