Disney Hosts Princess Party at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt Disney World Resort and Starlight Children's Foundation hosted a Disney Princess-themed party fit for royalty for patients at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando. The princess party included a visit from Belle and a new delivery of Starlight hospital gowns inspired by beloved heroines like Tiana, Ariel, Mulan and more.

"After the stressful week we had, this was the biggest blessing," said one patient's mom, Iris. "The moment she put on the gown, she said 'Mom, I'm a princess.' It's amazing to now see her happy, relaxed and motivated."

For the Disney Princess party, in addition to princess-themed hospital gowns and pants, Disney Consumer Products provided princess dolls and plush toys from Disney Store, as well as books from Disney Publishing.

"Our characters demonstrate strength and courage, and that's exactly what we hope to inspire in these young patients," said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World. "Alleviating stress and bringing new, happy memories for families during a hospital stay – even if just for a moment – is some of the most important work we do."

"Our clinicians work tirelessly to provide expert care and make hospital stays less scary for our young patients, because we're not just in the business of treating a child's physical ailments, but treating the whole child – body, mind and spirit," said Dr. Rajan Wadhawan, Senior Executive Officer of AdventHealth for Children. "I can't think of a better way to fill their hearts and lift their spirits than a visit from Belle herself and the opportunity to channel their inner princess with a princess party."

This latest donation is the most recent collaboration between Disney and Starlight Children's Foundation, a national nonprofit organization that aims to provide programs to hospitals and medical facilities across the country to help kids cope with the stress and loneliness of being hospitalized. For more than 20 years, the two organizations have worked together to help create positive memories during hospital stays through entertainment and personal moments that deliver joy and comfort.

"We are so grateful to collaborate with Disney for so many years to deliver happiness to hospitalized kids and their families," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation. "Our collaboration allows us to transform the hospital experience for kids across the country through our vital programs – like today's princess-themed delivery."

Events like the Disney Princess party are part of Disney's $100 million global commitment to help reimagine the patient experience in children's hospitals and pediatric places of care around the world. The events help fulfill the company's efforts to create distinctly Disney experiences that deliver moments of joy when they're needed most.

Walt Disney World Resort: Walt Disney World Resort is a world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four of the most popular theme parks from around the globe, two thrilling water parks, nearly 29,000 hotel rooms, a sports complex, several golf courses and Disney Springs—a metropolis of shopping, dining and entertainment. Since 1971, Walt Disney World has focused on delivering legendary guest service and one-of-a-kind experiences that make it the number one vacation destination in the world where families create magical memories. For more information, visit DisneyFlorida.com.

AdventHealth for Children: AdventHealth for Children is a nationally recognized children's hospital and network of pediatric specialists, programs and care facilities that sets the standard for innovation, quality and comprehensive care. The flagship hospital in Orlando is home to the Walt Disney Pavilion, which features Disney best practices, theming, characters and activities to make a stay in the hospital more comfortable and less stressful for young patients and their families.

The AdventHealth for Children care network includes more than 250 pediatricians and pediatric specialists practicing 35 subspecialties, community specialty clinics, pediatric rehabilitation, pediatric emergency rooms and Centra Care Kids urgent care.

AdventHealth for Children is one of the nation's best and safest children's hospitals, ranked as a Top Children's Hospital by the Leapfrog Group, a three-time gold standard Magnet designated hospital by the ANCC, and recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a national leader in newborn care.

Starlight Children's Foundation: Hospital stays can be lonely, stressful, and scary. That's why Starlight exists. Founded in 1982, Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families through vital programs that impact millions of kids annually. Donor-funded and offered free of charge to hospitals and families, Starlight programs unleash the power of play, empowering kids with a renewed sense of optimism, resilience, and courage. Starlight is a top-rated charity committed to the equitable allocation of programs to its nationwide hospital network. Happy kids heal faster. Learn more at starlight.org and follow Starlight on social media @starlightchildrensfoundation.

Disney's Children's Hospitals Initiative: For more than 100 years, Disney stories have been a source of imagination and hope for children of all ages. Walt Disney himself visited hospitalized children with a cheerful contingent of Disney animators and characters to bring young patients moments of joy when they were needed most. Today, this legacy is reflected in Disney's $100 million global commitment to help reimagine the patient experience, providing familiarity and optimism during an otherwise anxious time for kids and the people who care for them. As part of this commitment, Disney brings stories, characters, and immersive experiences to more than 1,300 children's hospitals and pediatric places of care around the world. Learn more about Disney's commitment to delivering joy when it's needed most at joy.Disney.com.

