Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ Now Included with Boost by Kroger Plus Annual Membership

Boost: An easier way to save—now with streaming options included in annual membership

CINCINNATI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced Boost by Kroger Plus will now include Disney streaming options as part of annual memberships. Kroger Plus members can select Disney+ Basic (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) or an ESPN+ subscription as part of an inclusion benefit.

"Boost by Kroger Plus offers members incredible savings every day, and now we are adding even more value at no added cost for our members," said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. "Collaborating with Disney takes Boost member savings and benefits to the next-level, making our industry-leading program even more valuable and convenient for our members."

Boost Members can save up to $1,000 per year on fuel, groceries, delivery fees any way they shop*. To learn more and enroll in Boost, visit here.

Boost by Kroger Plus benefits include:

NEW! Streaming on Us

For $99 Annual Members: New enrollees and existing members may select a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Basic (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) or ESPN+ on us for the duration of their $99 Annual Membership.

For $59 Annual Members: New enrollees and existing members may select a complimentary one-time six-month subscription to Disney+ Basic (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) or ESPN+ OR existing members can upgrade to the Boost $99 annual plan for an ongoing subscription.

With a subscription to Disney+, Boost members will be able to stream recently released shows and movies including Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along," the top animated film of all time, Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2," and the return of the beloved franchise "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."

Boost members subscribed to Hulu can enjoy award-winning and record-breaking FX series like "The Bear" and "Shōgun," as well as hit Hulu Originals including "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

Boost members who subscribe to ESPN+ can stream live events this month including the NHL's opening night tripleheader, an exclusive NFL game, more than 200 college football games and 60 professional soccer matches, along with original content including weekly episodes of "The Breakdown with Peyton & Belichick," and the entire Peabody and Emmy award-winning "30 for 30" collection.

Free Delivery

Offering convenient options for every budget, enrollees can select from memberships providing unlimited free next-day delivery ($59 per year or $7.99 per month) or free delivery in as little as two hours ($99 per year or $12.99 per month) on orders of $35 or more.

Save Money with More Fuel Points

Boost members earn 2X Fuel Points for every $1 spent every day, any way they shop, and earn extra Fuel Points during fuel promotions. For each 100 points, customers save 10 cents per gallon of fuel, up to $1 per gallon.

Member Exclusives

Boost members receive monthly offers and free items from across the store. Members are also eligible to receive two free virtual appointments with a Kroger Health nutrition expert.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

Disclaimer:

*Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on two deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month.

Free Delivery: $35 order minimum. Restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Delivery time not guaranteed.

2x Fuel Points: Restrictions apply. See site for details. Fuel points cannot be earned on alcohol, tobacco, gift cards or lottery tickets. Fuel Points can be redeemed at participating fuel locations.

Streaming: U.S. only. Must be 18+. New or returning subscribers only. Disney+ Basic (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ subscriptions only. You agree that your Boost membership status will be shared with The Walt Disney Company. After promo period, $59 plan auto-renews at then-current monthly retail price (plus tax, where applicable) until canceled. Cancel anytime, through your account settings or by contacting us, effective at the end of your billing period. Your use of Disney+ and ESPN+ is subject to the Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscriber Agreement[1] and your use of Hulu is subject to the Hulu Subscriber Agreement[2] . May not be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts or promotions. Valid for Annual Boost Members only. Restrictions apply.

© 2024 Disney and its related entities

Boost offer applies to new credit cardmembers who apply and are approved for the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard®. Must enroll for Boost Membership and provide payment information to activate your membership and receive free one-year Next-Day Boost membership. If you choose the $99/year Same-Day Boost membership, you will receive a $59 waiver upon enrollment. Upon expiration of free membership period, you will be charged for an annual membership unless canceled prior to the end of free membership period. An annual membership currently costs $59/year for the Next-Day Membership and $99/year for the Same-Day Membership, but the cost of the yearly membership is subject to change. You can cancel any time before the end of the first year of membership by visiting your membership page. If you decide to cancel, your current Boost benefits will be available until the end of your membership period. Only one free Boost membership per household. Current Boost members must re-enroll to redeem Boost membership and you will receive complimentary one-year membership in the Boost program after current Boost membership expires. Offer cannot be used for payment of current Boost membership. See The Kroger Family of Companies website for more information regarding Boost membership.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., Disney Bundle subscribers can also access extensive Hulu content, including next day TV and Hulu Original titles, on Disney+. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from Disney, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundled offerings, including Disney Bundle plans in the U.S. that give subscribers access to Disney+ and Hulu or Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Hulu

Hulu is the leading and most comprehensive all-in-one premium streaming service that offers an expansive slate of live and on-demand entertainment, both in and outside the home, through a wide array of subscription options that give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience. As part of the Disney Entertainment segment, Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films – including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu – and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of access to 95+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks, as well as Hulu's on-demand library, Disney+, and ESPN+ included as part of the base plan. Visit hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts on ESPN.com. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.