Disney Launches "Mickey & Friends Holiday Village," A Digital Shoppable Experience Inviting Fans to Celebrate the Holidays and Find a Gift for Everyone on Their List

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

06 Nov, 2023

Gift your favorite Mickey & Friends products from over 70 different brands that are perfect for all Disney fans now through January 7

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney has launched Mickey & Friends Holiday Village, an immersive online retail experience inspired by Mickey & Friends where fans can shop hundreds of holiday products until January 7. The digital shopping experience is inspired by the in-person holiday village that took place in Los Angeles November 4 and 5, and has product offerings from brands such as Aldo, Barefoot Dreams, Baublebar, Coach, Forever 21,  Fossil, Hot Topic, Loungefly, shopDisney, Stoney Clover Lane, Target and many more.

The Mickey & Friends Holiday Village offers fans an opportunity to find the perfect holiday gift for everyone. From trend setting accessories for your favorite fashion friend, plushes and toys for your little ones, blankets for cozy evenings and more, the Mickey & Friends Holiday Village has a wonderful selection of gifts for all ages.

See below for a selection of Mickey & Friends product to find exactly what you are looking for this season:

Click Here to Download Mickey & Friends Gift Guide Assets

For all Disney Fans

For the Young Adult

"Minnie"-Sized Gifts 

For the Little One

To visit the digital marketplace please go to DisneyHoliday.com/Village and be sure to join the festive fun all season long by following @DisneyStyle and #DisneyHolidays.

Click Here For Photos From the In-Person Holiday Village that Took Place November 4 & 5. 

ABOUT DISNEY CONSUMER PRODUCTS, GAMES AND PUBLISHING 

Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) is the division of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP) that brings beloved brands and franchises into the daily lives of families and fans through products – from toys to t-shirts, apps, books, console games and more – and experiences that can be found around the world, including on the shopDisney e-commerce platform and at Disney Parks, as well as local and international retailers. The business is home to world-class teams of product, licensing and retail experts, artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations around the world.

SOURCE Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

