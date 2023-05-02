Disney Legend Bill Farmer Announced as Chairman of the Board for Reno's Cordillera International Film Festival

RENO, Nev., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordillera International Film Festival (CIFF) is pleased to announce Disney Legend Bill Farmer, known as the iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for more than 35 years, as Chairman of the Board. The Top 100 Best Reviewed Film Festival will return to Reno-Tahoe, July 27-31, 2023.

Cordillera Intl Film Festival Board Chair and Disney Legend, Bill Farmer. Cordillera Intl Film Festival Board Chair and voice of Goofy and many other beloved animated characters, Bill Farmer.

Farmer, also known for bringing Horace Horsecollar, Yosemite Sam, Sylvester the Cat, Foghorn Leghorn and many other beloved characters to life, also recently stepped out from behind the microphone to host and executive produce the hit Disney+ series "It's a Dogs Life." One of the episodes was even filmed in Reno.

Farmer is available for phone interviews by appointment.

Farmer has been actively involved with Cordillera since 2021 as a Grand Jury, Special Jury and PitchFest jury member. As Chairman, Farmer will act as the head of the festival's prestigious Jury, bringing together a Grand and Special Jury of revered and expert voices together to participate in interactive panels red carpet premieres and award feature-length and short films shown at CIFF 2023 with more than 35 prizes valued at $100,000, giving filmmakers the chance to have their films seen by industry icons and emerging innovators.

"Bill is not only a Disney legend, he's a genuinely nice person that has grown to love our community and appreciates what Cordillera is doing for the region," said Cordillera Executive Director and Co-Founder Emily Skyle-Golden. "We're thrilled to have someone of his caliber take on such an important leadership role with the festival.

About Cordillera International Film Festival

The mission of Cordillera, Nevada's largest premiere film festival, is to celebrate the art of filmmaking and screenwriting, while providing a platform for underrepresented communities to educate and promote inclusion via storytelling through film. CIFF, a FilmFreeway Top 100 Reviewed Film Festival (out of 10,000+ worldwide) attracted a record number of film submissions in 2022 from filmmakers representing 83 countries. For more information, please visit www.ciffnv.org .

Event Contact: Heather Atherton

(916) 316-4568 | [email protected]

