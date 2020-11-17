Disney Music Group's Acclaimed A Cappella Group, DCappella, Set To Perform As Part Of YouTube Music Nights On November 20

DCappella's 7 world-class vocalists, Antonio Fernandez (vocal percussion), Joe Santoni (bass), Kalen Kelly (mezzo), Kelly Denice Taylor (alto), Morgan Keene (soprano), Orlando Dixon (baritone) and RJ Woessner (tenor), will perform an 8-song set which will include favorites from "The Lion King," "The Little Mermaid," "Mulan," "Moana" and more, plus a holiday classic.

Up next for the group, DCappella will perform on the nationally syndicated special, "Magnificent Mile Lights Festival" on Nov. 22, followed by "The Disney Holiday Singalong" ABC special hosted by Ryan Seacrest on Nov. 30, where DCappella will carol throughout the show, encouraging viewers to sing along.

Disney Music Group's SVP of Marketing, Robbie Snow said, "We are excited for this incredible opportunity to showcase the group's vocal talents at a time when live concerts are unfortunately non-existent. We look forward to DCappella sharing their special performance of Disney classics to fans around the globe."

YouTube Music Nights is a series featuring original live performances from iconic independent music venues across the U.S. in support of NIVA (National Independent Venue Association). NIVA's Save our Stages act aims to preserve our nation's independent live music venues. YouTube Music Nights will raise funds for NIVA's Emergency Relief Fund, where any member organization can apply for support.

About NIVA: Formed at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), now represents more than 2,800 members in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. These independent venues and promoters were the first to close and will be the last to fully reopen. NIVA's mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live venues, promoters and festivals throughout the United States. To learn more about NIVA's quest to gain federal funding for independent venues, visit https://www.nivassoc.org/take-action . To learn more about the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, visit https://www.nivassoc.org/erf .

About DCappella: Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, DCappella originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the "American Idol" stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan. Contemporary a cappella pioneer Deke Sharon is the group's co-creator, music director, arranger, and album producer. For more information, visit www.dcappellalive.com .

About H2O+: H2O+ is the Official Sponsor of WALT DISNEY WORLD® Resort, DISNEYLAND® Resort, Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, Hawaii, and Disney Cruise Line Guest Room Bath Amenities. From curating a refreshing in-room experience, to collaborating on exciting exclusive products, H2O+ has been proud to deliver extraordinary experiences to Disney Guests since 2006.

SOURCE Disney Music Group

Related Links

http://www.dcappellalive.com

