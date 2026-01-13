DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR STAGE CONNECT: A FREE OPPORTUNITY THAT BUILDS MUSICAL THEATER PROGRAMS IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

For 17 years, Disney Musicals in Schools has created sustainable and empowering musical theater programs in public elementary schools. The program has been available in 22 cities across the US and United Kingdom through collaborations with local performing arts organizations. Over 125,000 kids have performed in their first school musical through the program.

In an effort to make Disney Musicals in Schools more widely available and inspire the next generation of creatives and storytellers, Stage Connect, an online teacher training program, expands Disney Musicals in Schools across the US. Stage Connect launched in the 2025-2026 school year with 71 schools currently producing a musical through the program. Disney is now accepting applications for the 2026-2027 school year program. The deadline is February 9th, 2026.

The selected schools will have free access to the online Stage Connect platform, free performance rights to a Disney show (schools can choose from the following titles: 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, The Aristocats, Finding Nemo, Frozen, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and Winnie the Pooh), and a free ShowKit of materials including student scripts and music tracks to support the production. Stage Connect provides the foundational training for educators to successfully produce a school musical, regardless of their prior experience.

"Stage Connect has helped us bring theater to our school by providing videos, resources, and a wealth of knowledge that has helped our team be able to establish a musical theater program. We have seen our students just grab on to this program and flourish because they are so excited to learn and to be stars on the stage," said Alana Gillet, a participating teacher at Green Valley Elementary in New Albany, Indiana.

"Stage Connect has helped us bring theater to our school by giving students an outlet they truly didn't have before," shared Cheyanne Harris, a teacher at Endeavor Elementary in Cocoa, Florida, whose school is producing 101 Dalmatians. "For students with no previous experience, this program has opened the door to an entirely new world. As a classroom teacher, I hear students humming songs from the show during transitions, and I've even seen groups of students practicing choreography during recess. That kind of excitement and ownership has been incredibly rewarding to witness," she continued.

Hosted by L. Steven Taylor and Bonita Hamilton from Broadway's The Lion King, Stage Connect features demonstration videos and downloadable resources that coach teachers through all facets of putting on a show.

Recipient teachers will take the Stage Connect online courses before beginning their rehearsal process. The platform provides on-demand reference materials, downloadable resources, and instructional videos to support teachers every step of the way. Additionally, participating teachers will have access to live webinars and direct support through Disney Teaching Artists.

Disney Musicals in Schools and the Stage Connect expansion are all part of Disney's commitment to inspiring future generations of storytellers. To learn more, visit Impact.Disney.com.

Applications to participate in the 2026-2027 school year are due by February 9th, 2026. Visit DisneyMusicalsinSchools.com/StageConnect for more information and to apply.

2026-27 SCHOOL YEAR APPLICATION INFORMATION:

Eligibility: Any public elementary school (including charter schools) is eligible to apply.

Any public elementary school (including charter schools) is eligible to apply. Commitment: Recipient schools must commit a team of four teachers (or other district staff) to the program.

Recipient schools must commit a team of four teachers (or other district staff) to the program. Application window: Now through February 9, 2026

Now through February 9, 2026 Production timeline: Musicals to be rehearsed and performed during the 2026-2027 school year.

Musicals to be rehearsed and performed during the 2026-2027 school year. Interested educators can visit DisneyMusicalsinSchools.com/StageConnect to apply and learn more.

