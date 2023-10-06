Disney+ Now Available on Hisense VIDAA Smart TVs in South Africa!

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global leader in Smart TVs, is thrilled to announce that Disney+ is now accessible on the VIDAA Smart TV platform. Starting October 6, 2023, South African viewers can dive into a world of entertainment with Disney+ on their Hisense Smart TVs.

With Disney+, you'll have instant access to a vast array of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star, all in one place. Whether you're a fan of blockbuster films, captivating series, or exclusive originals, Disney+ has something for everyone.

Embark on an Enchanting Journey: Disney+ Now on Hisense VIDAA Smart TVs in South Africa - Your Passport to a World of Magical Entertainment

If you own the latest Hisense models produced at the Hisense SA Industrial Park in South Africa, the Disney+ app comes pre-installed, offering seamless streaming. Existing Hisense Smart TV users can look forward to an automatic update that brings the Disney+ app to their screens. For a list of supported Hisense Smart TVs, visit here.

Vivi Liu, President of Hisense South Africa, shared her excitement: "We're delighted to partner with The Walt Disney Company to bring Disney+ to our valued customers. With Disney+ on our high-tech Smart TVs, millions of customers can enjoy iconic entertainment."

Discover a world of entertainment with Disney+ on your Hisense VIDAA Smart TV. Upgrade to Disney+ Premium for high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on ten devices, and the flexibility to set up to seven profiles, including parental controls for age-appropriate content.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Disney+ on your Hisense VIDAA Smart TV. The magic begins now!

