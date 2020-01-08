Disney Parks Moms Panel Welcomes 14 New Members and Launches New Curated Content Hub

Chosen from thousands of applicants from around the world, the newest members of the Disney Parks Moms Panel will join 28 returning moms, dads, grandparents and other in-the-know family members as an online resource to assist with planning a visit to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, a Disney Vacation Club property or sailing aboard Disney Cruise Line. Panelists provide heartfelt and relatable one-on-one advice based on their own real-life experiences.

Also debuting today is a new, curated Disney Parks Moms Panel content hub. Called "Panel Extras," this new online tool provides guests ready-to-browse advice – all conveniently organized by topic. Guests wondering about transportation, restaurant options, shopping, etc., will be able to view videos, lists, downloadables, blog posts and more. For those unsure where to begin planning their next Walt Disney World Resort vacation, the Panel Extras hub is here to help! Plus, be sure to check back as Panel Extras will expand to include content featuring Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line and Disney Vacation Club later this spring!

"Every guest has their own unique expectations for a magical Disney vacation. Disney parks and resorts offer endless options – from dining and activities to accommodations and transportation – for vacationers looking to personalize their dream trip. Making the choices that best fit your ideal Disney vacation is where the Disney Parks Moms Panel comes in," said Leanne O'Regan, director of public relations for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "Our Disney-savvy panelists are incredibly passionate and eager to help others experience the wonder of Disney for themselves, which is why they are the ideal group to provide guidance and advice to those preparing for their next Disney vacation."

These 14 new panelists join 28 returning members to form the 2020 Disney Parks Moms Panel. The new panelists will expand the panel's collective knowledge base by bringing their unique experiences to the group; they are:

Aena D.; Richmond, Texas (Walt Disney World Resort) – This mom is the "go-to" for Disney snacking questions with more than 100 Dole Whips under her belt. Cream cheese pretzels at the Launching Pad, lemon cheesecake at Kringla Bakeri og Kafe and Pizza at Via Napoli are just a few of this mom's favorite treats.

– This mom is the "go-to" for Disney snacking questions with more than 100 Dole Whips under her belt. Cream cheese pretzels at the Launching Pad, lemon cheesecake at Kringla Bakeri og Kafe and Pizza at Via Napoli are just a few of this mom's favorite treats. Allyn B.; Casper, Wyo. (Walt Disney World Resort) – This fitness instructor and jewelry designer is all about efficiency – ask her for help planning transportation and FastPass+ experiences to ensure a Walt Disney World Resort trip is a breeze.

– This fitness instructor and jewelry designer is all about efficiency – ask her for help planning transportation and FastPass+ experiences to ensure a Walt Disney World Resort trip is a breeze. Bryan M.; Mission, Kan. (Walt Disney World Resort) – This new dad is a time management pro, ready to help first-time Walt Disney World Resort guests schedule their dream vacations with time for naps, transportation and plenty of snack breaks.

– This new dad is a time management pro, ready to help first-time Walt Disney World Resort guests schedule their dream vacations with time for naps, transportation and plenty of snack breaks. Betsy S.; Woodstock, Md. (Walt Disney World Resort) – This mom is a travel and running aficionado who knows Walt Disney World Resort is a vacation destination suited for all ages.

– This mom is a travel and running aficionado who knows Walt Disney World Resort is a vacation destination suited for all ages. Clara C.; Cincinnati, Ohio (Walt Disney World Resort) – This bilingual mom and pediatrician, originally from Spain , has tips on how to make sure everyone enjoys themselves on multi-generational vacations.

– This bilingual mom and pediatrician, originally from , has tips on how to make sure everyone enjoys themselves on multi-generational vacations. Jonathan G.; Pennsburg, Pa. (Walt Disney World Resort) – This dad believes a well-planned vacation should involve the whole family! Jonathan is looking forward to helping vacationers prepare, with ideas on how to prioritize activities that will keep everyone happy.

– This dad believes a well-planned vacation should involve the whole family! Jonathan is looking forward to helping vacationers prepare, with ideas on how to prioritize activities that will keep everyone happy. Sarah B.; Cumming, Ga. (Walt Disney World Resort) – This mom of two little ones, is an expert on navigating the parks with infants and toddlers.

– This mom of two little ones, is an expert on navigating the parks with infants and toddlers. Shantel H.; Surprise, Ariz. (Walt Disney World Resort) – This mom of two is full of clever tricks – like packing your park essentials in clear storage bags for easy bag check – for family days at Disney parks.

– This mom of two is full of clever tricks – like packing your park essentials in clear storage bags for easy bag check – for family days at Disney parks. Tamela H.; Prattville, Ala. (Walt Disney World Resort) – This Disney resort hotel fan has a recommendation for every family and budget.

– This Disney resort hotel fan has a recommendation for every family and budget. Andres V.; Oxnard, Calif. (Disneyland Resort) – This father of two has been on more than 200 Disney trips, making him an expert in all things West Coast for Disney Vacation Club and Disneyland Resort.

– This father of two has been on more than 200 Disney trips, making him an expert in all things West Coast for Disney Vacation Club and Disneyland Resort. Tiffanie S.; La Mesa, Calif. (Disneyland Resort) – This annual passholder specializes in vegan and plant-based dining at Disneyland Resort.

– This annual passholder specializes in vegan and plant-based dining at Disneyland Resort. Sherry B.; Moore, S.C. (Disney Cruise Line) – This savvy-sailor has 7 Disney Cruise Line voyages under her belt, so she has tons of tips, tricks and insights she is eager to share with future cruise vacationers.

– This savvy-sailor has 7 Disney Cruise Line voyages under her belt, so she has tons of tips, tricks and insights she is eager to share with future cruise vacationers. Angie C.; Bossier City, La. (Disney Vacation Club) – This military wife and mom of two, is a big fan of the Disney Dining Plan and is excited to help travelers make the most of their Disney Vacation Club memberships.

– This military wife and mom of two, is a big fan of the Disney Dining Plan and is excited to help travelers make the most of their Disney Vacation Club memberships. Lauren B.; Harrisburg, Pa. (Disney Vacation Club) – This Disney Vacation Club Member is a big fan of trying new restaurants and is eager to share her insights with others.

With all of their experiences combined, the 14 new Disney Parks Moms Panelists:

Have taken 714 Disney vacations – tallying more than 588 rides on "it's a small world" during their visits

Know how to travel with kids, with 24 children among them

Love snacks – as evidenced by the more than 650 Dole Whips they've collectively consumed

Are real moms, dads, grandparents and "in the know" family members

Guests can visit www.DisneyParksMomsPanel.com to receive a personalized response from a knowledgeable member of the Disney Parks Moms Panel, or to explore the new Panel Extras content hub. Guests can save favorite answers for reference or access more than 220,000 available questions and answers – including exclusive video content – from seasoned Disney vacationers.

About the Disney Parks Moms Panel

The Disney Parks Moms Panel is an online forum where guests find personalized tips and insights on Disney vacations from real guests – parents and non-parents alike – who have mastered the art of planning Disney vacations. Guests can pose questions to the panelists in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese, and gain access to other vacation-planning tools. Featuring just 12 members during its inaugural year in 2008, the panel now boasts approximately 40 park-savvy, active panelists as a result of the popularity of the site and the ever-growing number of questions submitted by curious guests. Serving as independent contractors, the panelists receive a rewards trip to one Disney Destination for themselves and up to three family members and/or theme park tickets for their participation on the Disney Parks Moms Panel. For more information and to meet all the panelists, visit www.DisneyParksMomsPanel.com.

