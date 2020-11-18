Disney+ Shares Trailer For "High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special"

Embed Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Tc2MUxr6uVs&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen&amp;gt;

Download Photos, Key Art and Soundtrack Cover Art: HERE

The trailer includes a preview of "The Perfect Gift," a new song from the highly anticipated second season of the series, written and performed by Joshua Bassett ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series").

In addition to "The Perfect Gift," the soundtrack and special will provide fans a sneak peek of "Something In The Air," the first major musical number from the upcoming second season of the series, which has been "Certified Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special" will also feature Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders sharing their childhood holiday memories, best – and most embarrassing! – gifts, favorite traditions and family photos.

The track listing for the special and soundtrack is as follows:

"This Christmas (Hang All The Mistletoe)" – performed by Sofia Wylie

"The Perfect Gift" – written and performed by Joshua Bassett

"Feliz Navidad" – performed by Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini

and "The Hanukkah Medley" – performed by Julia Lester

"Last Christmas" – performed by Matt Cornett

"White Christmas" – performed by Larry Saperstein

"Little Saint Nick" – performed by Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett

and "Believe" – performed by Dara Reneé

"What Are You Doing New Year's Eve" – performed by Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr

and "River" – performed by Olivia Rodrigo

"Something In The Air" – performed by the season two cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

"That's Christmas To Me" – performed by Frankie Rodriguez , Kate Reinders , Julia Lester and Joe Serafini

, , and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" – performed by Dara Reneé

Preview clips as well as music video lifts from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special" will be available on Disney Music VEVO (LINK).

The hugely successful soundtrack from season one of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," currently available on all streaming services (LINK), yielded nearly three-quarters of a billion audio and video streams, as well as its first gold (U.S., Norway, Sweden, Australia) and platinum (Ireland, Canada) single for "All I Want," written and performed by Rodrigo.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special" is executive-produced by "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" creator and executive producer Tim Federle (Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated "Ferdinand") and Ashley Edens ("Dancing With The Stars"). The series has been "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes as measured by a consensus of reviews by top critics and audience members, and recently received the 2020 GLAAD Media Award for "Outstanding Kids & Family Programming."

@HighSchoolMusicalSeries (Instagram)

@DisneyPlus

#HSMTMTS

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

About Disney Music Group/Walt Disney Records

Disney Music Group is home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. In addition to the labels' genre-spanning rosters and its rich catalog of classic and enduring music, DMG also releases film and television soundtracks such as the chart-topping "Frozen 2" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," the Emmy®-winning "The Mandalorian," Oscar®-winning "Coco" and "Moana" soundtracks, and the Oscar and Grammy®-winning "Frozen" soundtrack. Upcoming titles include "The Mandalorian" Season 2 and "Soul." To stream classic Disney hits, please visit: http://disneymusic.co/DisneyHits

SOURCE Disney+

Related Links

https://www.disneyplus.com/

