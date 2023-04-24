DISNEY SPRINGS® RESORT AREA HOTELS OFFER ROOM RATES STARTING AT $97 FOR STAYS MAY 1 - AUGUST 31, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay near the Thrills at Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels and enjoy enchantment, excitement, and incomparable experiences at all four Walt Disney World® Theme Parks with extra perks and savings exclusively for hotel guests.

Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels include seven properties conveniently located in the Walt Disney World® Resort with spacious accommodations, luxurious amenities, dining, and recreation offerings. Each resort is an Official Walt Disney World® Hotel and is within walking distance of the area's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment via the pedestrian sky bridge to Disney Springs®.

Stay near the Thrills with rooms starting at $97

Book a guestroom* at one of the Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels between May 1 and August 31, 2023, then buy a Theme Park ticket and make a park reservation to begin a thrilling adventure to soar on a Banshee high above Pandora – The World of Avatar, meet your favorite Disney Character, or launch into TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise, a high-tech, high-speed thrill ride now open at Magic Kingdom® Park.

Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels guests receive additional savings to add value to their Orlando area vacation experience including:

Complimentary transportation – Daily bus shuttle service is available to all Walt Disney World ® Theme Parks. Individual hotel shuttle schedules vary.





– Daily bus shuttle service is available to all Theme Parks. Individual hotel shuttle schedules vary. Early Access – Enjoy even more magic with exclusive 30-minute early entry to any theme park every day.





– Enjoy even more magic with exclusive 30-minute early entry to any theme park every day. Golf - Tee times can be booked up to 90 days in advance with discounts on greens fees and rental equipment to play Walt Disney World® Golf championship courses.

*Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include Resort Services Fee, daily parking fee (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities. The offer is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or for groups.

The Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels includes B Resort & Spa, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs, and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista. Sign up for special offers and seasonal promotions at https://disneyspringshotels.com/.

