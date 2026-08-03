Disney Star David Henrie and Wife Maria Henrie Release First Children's Book with Ascension: "Is God Bigger Than a Dragon?"

The faith-filled couple create an imaginative, Scripture-based picture book to help children discover God's greatness, with preorders beginning today ahead of the book's November release.

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascension has announced the upcoming release of "Is God Bigger Than a Dragon?," the first children's book from Disney star David Henrie and his wife, Maria Henrie. Drawing on their faith and their experience as parents of young children, David and Maria invite families to explore a question their little son kept asking them: Just how big is God?

Authors David and Maria Henrie "Is God Bigger Than a Dragon?" Cover

Best known for his iconic role as Justin Russo on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place," David joins his wife Maria, former Miss Delaware, to bring their shared love of storytelling and faith to families everywhere.

"As a parent, there's two very separate things: there's story time and then there's Bible time. This book brings both of those together," said David. "This book is a unique experience that sparks a child's imagination while also bringing families back to Scripture."

In "Is God Bigger Than a Dragon?," a young boy and his dad embark on a journey to discover just how great God truly is. From dragons and dinosaurs to roller coasters and the far reaches of heaven, each question leads to a rhyming, Scripture-based answer that reveals a profound truth of God's greatness. The picture book combines lyrical words with timeless, nostalgic illustrations by acclaimed children's book artist Adam Gustavson. Bible verses tucked into every page invite families to continue the conversation beyond storytime by opening their Bibles, guided by a free Bible study guide download.

Created with the trusted publisher behind the chart-topping podcast "The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)," "Is God Bigger Than a Dragon?" equips parents and grandparents with a meaningful resource to introduce children ages 3 to 7 to the Bible and begin faith conversations at home. This hardcover picture book is designed to be read together again and again, and is ideal for bedtime stories, family Bible study, Sunday school, faith milestones including baptism and first Holy Communion, Christmas gifting and other special occasions.

"Is God Bigger Than a Dragon?" is available for preorder at www.AscensionPress.com/Bigger and is expected to release Nov. 10, 2026.

See full press kit here.

Praise for "Is God Bigger Than a Dragon?"

"David and Maria beautifully and poetically distill the timeless wisdom of Scripture into a cozy, accessible, family-centered storybook, revealing to children the enormity of God's love for them."

–Jonathan Roumie

Award-Winning Actor, "The Chosen"

About the Authors

Maria and David Henrie share a passion for faith, family and the life they are building together. David is widely recognized for his acting career—especially his breakout role on "Wizards of Waverly Place"—while Maria first stepped into the public eye when she was crowned Miss Delaware in 2011. Married in 2017, the two have embraced a life beyond the spotlight and centered on what matters most: raising their children with intention, enduring values and a deep sense of God's love.

About the Illustrator

Throughout his career, Adam Gustavson's artwork has appeared in over 30 books for children, as well as in posters, periodicals and murals. He serves as professor at Rowan University, in Glassboro, New Jersey. Since 2014, he has co-owned the Renaissance Art Studio in Millburn, New Jersey, with his wife (and manager) Denise, offering individual art lessons in a variety of media. He lives, paints, teaches, writes and plays several musical instruments in New Jersey, with his wonderfully quirky family and their two neurotic little poodle mixes.

About Ascension

Ascension is one of the most trusted publishers of Catholic books and digital media today. For over 25 years, Ascension has helped nurture the faith of more than 20 million people through award-winning resources including the chart-topping "The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)" podcast, the groundbreaking "The Great Adventure" Bible study program, bestselling Bibles, over 50 faith formation programs, and Ascension Presents—one of the largest Catholic YouTube channels in the world.

Media Contact

For author interviews or other media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Ascension Press