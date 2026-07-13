Ascension to Bring the #1 Religion Podcast to the Next Generation with "The Bible in a Year: Family Edition"

Inspired by the billion-download The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) phenomenon, the new daily video podcast helps families explore the Bible together beginning January 1, 2027.

EXTON, Pa., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) became the world's #1 religion podcast and surpassed one billion downloads, Ascension is expanding its hit podcast series on January 1, 2027 with The Bible in a Year: Family Edition (with Fr. Josh Johnson), a new daily video podcast designed for families with children ages 7 to 12.

Fr. Josh Johnson: Host of The Bible in a Year Family Edition

The new video podcast guides families through the story of salvation in 365 daily episodes using readings from Ascension's upcoming The Great Adventure Catholic Bible for Beginners. Each episode includes a Scripture reading, age-appropriate reflection from host and Catholic priest Fr. Josh Johnson, answers to common Bible questions from children, and prayer, giving families a simple daily rhythm for encountering God through his Word together.

The Bible in a Year: Family Edition is the first in Ascension's popular "In a Year" series to launch as both a daily audio podcast and a YouTube video series, giving families the option to watch or listen together at home, in the car, and anywhere they spend time together.

"The Bible is God's inspired Word," said host Fr. Josh Johnson in the podcast's announcement video. "It's one of the primary ways that we hear His voice. I believe our children deserve the opportunity to fall in love with God's Word from an early age. We're not just going to read Bible stories—we're going to discover how every story points us to Jesus Christ. My prayer is that this podcast helps families grow closer to Jesus, closer to one another, and closer to the Church."

Since its debut in 2021, The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) has reached #1 across all Apple Podcasts categories, surpassed one billion downloads, and inspired millions of people around the world to develop a daily habit of reading the Bible. Built on Jeff Cavins' groundbreaking Great Adventure Bible Timeline learning system, the podcast helped listeners see how every book of the Bible fits into one unified story of salvation. The Bible in a Year: Family Edition brings that same transformative approach to a new generation.

"I'm grateful [Fr. Josh is] doing the Family Edition," said Fr. Mike Schmitz. "Reading through the Bible, I was thinking, 'This is… messy and there's a lot of bad stuff. For Fr. Josh to be able to pick up the Family Edition and say, 'Okay, how are we going to present this in a way that is age-appropriate?'... it's going to be incredible."

Families can get an early look at The Bible in a Year: Family Edition by watching the official pilot episode, now available on the podcast's YouTube channel. The preview introduces the format and gives families a first look at how Fr. Josh will guide children through Scripture in the upcoming year-long journey.

About Fr. Josh Johnson

Fr. Josh Johnson is the director of the Blessed Stanley Rother House of Formation in the Diocese of Baton Rouge, as well as pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and School. He is nationally beloved for his Ask Father Josh podcast produced by Ascension, as well as for his best-selling books like the Pocket Guide to Reconciliation and presentations in Ascension's video programs for parishes and schools. View full bio here.

About Ascension

Ascension is one of the most trusted publishers of Catholic books and digital media today. For over 25 years, Ascension has helped nurture the faith of more than 20 million people through award-winning resources including the chart-topping The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) podcast, the groundbreaking The Great Adventure Bible study program, bestselling Bibles, over 50 faith formation programs, and Ascension Presents—one of the largest Catholic YouTube channels in the world.

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SOURCE Ascension Press